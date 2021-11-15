In Virginia, Successful Voter Outreach Effort by Pro-Police Group In 2021, United Police Fund sent 2.5 Million "Voter Awareness Alerts" to Voters in Virginia, Seattle, and Missouri

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2021 elections, the United Police Fund, a national pro-police political organization, sent out almost 2.5 million "Voter Awareness Alerts," contacting voters in Virginia, Seattle, and Missouri by phone, text, and email on issues in support of law enforcement and crime prevention, and in opposition to the movement to "Defund the Police."

In October, as Virginia held a crucial statewide election, the group sent over 800,000 messages to voters in Fairfax, Henrico, and Loudoun counties, and the City of Richmond as Virginia held a crucial statewide election. As a 527 organization, the United Police Fund does not endorse or oppose candidates, but advocates for pro-police political issues.

On November 2, pro-police candidates were victorious in Virginia. In Minneapolis, voters defeated an effort to abolish the police force. And even in liberal Seattle, candidates who urged "defunding the police" and who called themselves "abolitionists" were soundly rejected by the voters.

"In many urban areas, crime, violence, and lawlessness are out of control. This poses a danger to the entire nation - and the entire state of Virginia. We are all at risk," read one of the email alerts send out by the group. "Every day, our brave police officers put their lives on the line to protect us, our families, and our communities. Yet, just when we need our police the most, extremists are promoting an aggressive anti-police movement. We've had enough! That's why we at the United Police Fund are working to build a citizen's movement to block the anti-police extremists."

UPF's Voter Awareness Project is part of a national effort that will be replicated in other cities and states throughout the country in 2022. Concerned citizens can support the UPF's mission by visiting www.unitedpolicefund.org

For more information and/or to interview a United Police Fund spokesman, contact Steve Beren at info@unitedpolicefund.org or (425) 785-2016.

United Police Fund is a 527 political organization which is engaged in grassroots advocacy on behalf of police officers. UPF aims to counter that pressure and influence elected officials in the interests of public safety and crime prevention.

