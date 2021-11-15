Red Robin is Pulling on the Heart Strings of Cheese Lovers Everywhere with New Limited-Time Offerings

Red Robin is Pulling on the Heart Strings of Cheese Lovers Everywhere with New Limited-Time Offerings New Cheese Inspired Menu Items are Quickly Becoming Fan Favorites

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is making cheese enthusiasts' dreams come true with its new Red Robin Cheese Lovers Lineup. Available for a limited time only, these new menu offerings will have guests "cheesing" for more.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (PRNewsFoto/Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.)

Guests can now enjoy the new Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger; order a side of Cheesy Bacon Fondue for the ultimate dipping sauce for bottomless steak fries, sides and apps; share Mozzarella Sticks with friends and family and pair the meal with new introductions to the beverage menu. The Red Robin Cheese Lovers Lineup is available for dine-in, to-go and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide.

The new menu items build upon the success of Red Robin's recent limited time offerings that have become new fan favorites. Last quarter's Summer Heat Wave menu featured a Scorpion Gourmet Burger that was so well received, it was added to the permanent menu by popular demand. Now, the brand is closing out 2021 strong with the Red Robin Cheese Lovers Lineup becoming fast favorites for Guests. The Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger has already become one of Red Robin's best-selling limited time menu items in the past decade, while the Mozzarella Cheese Sticks have become the number one selling appetizer since their introduction.

Share your love for cheese with Red Robin's Cheese Lovers Lineup featuring:

Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger topped with American cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of cheesy bacon fondue for dipping and Bottomless Steak Fries

Cheesy Bacon Fondue – Melted 5-cheese sauce with hardwood-smoked bacon, perfect for dipping sides, apps, and even burgers

Donatos Ultimate Grilled Cheese Pizza – Hardwood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, smoked Provolone and parmesan cheeses, roasted garlic and sprinkled with toasted breadcrumbs

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks – Lightly battered Mozzarella cheese, fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce

"The Red Robin Cheese Lovers Lineup is both creative and craveable," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "We know that burgers and cheese are the perfect match, so we came up with a new way to serve this popular combo. Our chefs created these products to give guests a fun, unique eating experience, and we encourage everyone to gather around the table with friends and family to enjoy these offerings while they are still available."

In addition to the cheesy limited time menu items, Red Robin has also created a few delightful permanent and limited time beverage choices for Guests:

Permanent addition:

Voodoo Ranger® Juicy Haze® IPA - Packed with bright tropical aromas and brilliant citrusy flavors

Enjoy while you can:

Gingerbread Milkshake - Gingerbread flavor blended with graham cracker crumbs and topped with a sugar cookie

The Metropolitan Cocktail - Grey Goose® Vodka, triple sec, raspberry lime flavor and all-natural sweet and sour

Whether it's tasty, cheesy foods you crave, or delightfully delicious drinks, Red Robin gives you all the fulls this holiday season. For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com.

To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and join more than 10 million members that are eligible to receive additional benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 525 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.