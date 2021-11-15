Ameriuno Home Opportunity Center To Offer Support To Hispanic Homebuyers In Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- En Espanol:

Purchasing a home can be daunting, especially for Spanish-speaking buyers who must sign loan documents written in English. A new resource is coming to central Florida to help Hispanics looking for help with the details of buying a home. Ameriuno, the bilingual mortgage services division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation announced plans to open a Home Opportunity Center in Kissimmee, Florida to help Hispanics and minorities sort out the details as they achieve the American Dream of owning their own home. The bilingual staff at the center can offer helpful advice and how-to information in a relaxed, welcoming setting that resembles more of a community center than a bank branch.

The Home Opportunity Center is expected to be fully operational in January, 2022.

Ameriuno Managing Director Andy Insua says the Home Opportunity Center, now under construction in The Loop Mall, is designed to close the gap in Hispanic homeownership. Currently, only 47 percent own their home compared to 73 percent of non-Hispanic whites. But that trend is expected to change dramatically. Forecasters predict Hispanic buyers will comprise 70% of home ownership growth from 2020-2040.

"The idea of a Home Opportunity Center was born from a true understanding of what the Hispanic community needs to achieve the dream of homeownership. The Ameriuno team is dedicated to supporting the Hispanic community and those minorities who have been historically underserved by the lending industry through financial education, nurturing, and support through each step of the loan process," Insua explains. "The Ameriuno Home Opportunity Center aims to remove the barriers that have prevented them from owning a home: language, credit, down payment, documentation of income and a general distrust of banks."

The design of the 1,500 sq. ft. facility makes it easy for families and loved ones to take part in the decision-making process. "Hispanics are very family-oriented and we designed the Home Opportunity Center so that they can bring their loved ones with them as they mull over the important decisions that come with buying a home. Ameriuno licensed loan officers will be available to help prospective home buyers understand the ins and outs of securing a mortgage while their children are in a nearby playroom or watching a big screen TV."

About Ameriuno

Ameriuno first opened its doors in Winter Park, Florida in August 2020 to serve the needs of Orlando's growing Hispanic population. We are a full-service mortgage company and provide Spanish translation and resources for a wide range of mortgage purchase, refinance, renovation and construction options. These include government-backed programs (FHA, USDA, and VA) that allow many renters to qualify for a home loan through flexible credit guidelines, low down payment options, and lower overhead costs. Ameriuno is a division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Visit Ameriuno.com and Amerifirst.com for more information.

