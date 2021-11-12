Introducing the Limited-Edition Honest x Vanity Planet™ Aira Ionic Facial Steamer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity Planet™, the beauty industry's leader in technology, is honored to collaborate with The Honest Company to launch theLimited-Edition Aira Ionic Facial Steamer, just in time for the holiday season. Handpicked by Jessica Alba as a must-have skincare essential, Vanity Planet's Aira Ionic Facial Steamer perfectly aligns with the Clean Conscious Culture™ of The Honest Company.

The first step to prepping skin for a more effective skincare routine, this steamer clarifies and hydrates skin as it helps steam away impurities. The Honest x Vanity Planet™ Aira Ionic Facial Steamer is offered in an exclusive, super-modern, gender-neutral colorway and will be available for a limited time at both www.vanityplanet.com and www.honest.com .

United in the effort to highlight the power of self-care and accessible, effective skincare, the two brands want fans to unveil their inner glow with personal care products they can trust and make a part of their everyday lives. Committed to serving as a multi-category beauty tech leader, Vanity Planet™ has caught the eye of many Hollywood names like Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Bieber and The Honest Company Founder, Jessica Alba.

"It's like my own personal sauna at home, perfect for a nice me-time moment," says Jessica Alba, Founder of The Honest Company. "After a long day, I like to treat myself to this calming, steamy therapeutic experience. A weekly at-home facial is my go-to for keeping my skin feeling soft and hydrated."

"We are honored to be partnering with The Honest Company as their core values are similar to our own," says Alex Dastmalchi, Founder and CEO of Vanity Planet™. "We are dedicated to our customer's experience and put them at the center of everything we do. The Honest Company is on a mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously and is dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective products. We share that mission and are proud to be working with the Honest team to bring this limited edition steamer to the market."

About Vanity Planet™:

Vanity Planet™ is a Southern California-based beauty-tech company specializing in high-performing, skin-inclusive self care essentials at one of the most competitive values on the market. We rely on the power of technology to create bespoke beauty that addresses multiple skin care needs in an effort to be inclusive while offering the highest level of consumer personalization. Serving as a cutting-edge destination for attainable whole-body wellness, VP offers top-rated tech from results-driven skin care devices for the face and body; to smart fitness essentials and high-tech oral health. Vanity Planet™ is your go-to source for quality products designed for the vanity and beyond. For more information, please visit www.vanityplanet.com .

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 40,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

