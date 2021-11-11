Christopher John Rogers Named American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Emily Bode Aujla of Bode Named American Menswear Designer of the Year

Winners Announced At The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Christopher John Rogers Named American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Emily Bode Aujla of Bode Named American Menswear Designer of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Fashion Designers of America [CFDA] celebrated the winners and honorees of the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at an intimate ceremony at THE POOL + THE GRILL in New York tonight. Presided over by Tom Ford, Chairman of the CFDA, the evening brought together a mix of American designers, brands and organizations from across the American Fashion Industry, as well as international brands.

Emily Blunt, who served as the evening's host, presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Christopher John Rogers, and the American Menswear Designer of the Year to Emily Bode Aujla of Bode. Ciara announced that Telfar Clemens of Telfar was the American Accessories Designer of the Year, while HoYeon Jung presented the American Emerging Designer of the Year to Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.

Paloma Elsesser presented Demna of Balenciaga with the International Women's Designer of the Year award and announced that Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner is this year's International Men's Designer of the Year. Jeremy O. Harris accepted on behalf of Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner.

Zendaya was named Fashion Icon, presented by Iman.

Cara Delevingne presented Anya Taylor-Joy with CFDA's first Face of the Year award.

In one of the most powerful moments of the evening, before presenting its founder Sara Ziff with the Positive Social Influence Award, models Beverly Johnson and Carré Otis recounted their personal experience with assault and abuse throughout their careers, and the vital role The Model Alliance played in advocating for the rights and wellbeing of models.

Carolyn Murphy presented Patagonia with the Environmental Sustainability Award, which was accepted by Patagonia's District Environmental Coordinator Rebecca Goodstein.

Emily Ratajkowski presented Nina Garcia with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

Yeohlee Teng received the Board of Directors' Tribute, which was presented by Michael Kors.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge by Anna Wintour.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dapper Dan by Valerie Steele.

"The American fashion industry has been called many things, but one thing we can agree on is that optimism and determination drive our industry," said Ford. "Tonight was a celebration of American Fashion and how the industry came together to navigate the pandemic in so many ways. With COVID came incredible creativity, and it forced us to think in a different way more than ever before – about our brands and what we stand for, about our customers, our employees and everyone who is a part of keeping our businesses moving forward. The fashion industry is a $3-trillion-dollar industry that employs millions of people: designers, seamstresses, pattern makers, models, editors, hair and makeup artists, photographers, sales associates, and the list goes on. There are so many reasons to feel proud, and it's an honor to celebrate the people who make American Fashion what it is tonight."

Nominees, honorees, and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is comprised of CFDA members, leading fashion journalists, stylists, and top retail executives.

