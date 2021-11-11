IoTSF Puts Xiaomi's IoT Security Policy Among the World's Best

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi" or the "Group"), a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, has been given a top rating for its IoT security by the Internet of Things Security Foundation (IoTSF).

Xiaomi participated in the IoTSF 2021 Virtual Conference, a global event on November 3 and 4 that focused on IoT cybersecurity. Xiaomi, which as the world's largest consumer AIoT platform, shared its insights on IoT security. During the event, IoTSF released a report which showed that Xiaomi is among the best companies implementing vulnerability disclosure policies. The report once again demonstrates Xiaomi's leading position in IoT security.

IoTSF was formed in 2015 in response to growing threats to IoT applications. IoTSF has more than 100 members, including ARM, Cisco, BSI, Mastercard and Xiaomi, all of which are eager to find ways to protect IoT security. The IoTSF 2021 Virtual Conference was the seventh annual conference held by IoTSF. Delegates from various companies, institutions, and organizations discussed IoT security issues, and shared the latest researches and pioneering practices for building a safe, reliable and trustworthy IoT ecosystem.

Kevin Song, Head of Security and Privacy Compliance of Xiaomi, gave a presentation titled "IoT Security Compliance Framework Adoption Practice" at the conference. In his presentation, Kevin explained how Xiaomi built its IoT Security Compliance Framework using the highest standards in the industry, such as the IoTSF Compliance Framework and the ETSI EN 303 645 which is one of the first cohesive global standards for IoT cybersecurity.

IoTSF released the Contemporary Use of Vulnerability Disclosure Report, which detailed the disclosure policies of various technology companies. Xiaomi was on the "Green List", which are companies that not only meet the basic requirements but also meet the extended threshold test of IoTSF. According to the report, there are 20 other companies from around the world that have also successfully got into the Green List of the report along with Xiaomi, including Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Bosch, LG, and Panasonic, etc.

John Moor, the Co-Founder and the Managing Director of IoTSF, said: "The mission of IoTSF has always been to help make IoT products safe to connect. As part of that mission, we've raised awareness and called upon IoT vendors to adopt a security-first approach and pay more attention to the growing number of IoT security threats. Xiaomi is a good example of a responsible vendor responding to that call and is a good example of a company taking security best practice seriously. Xiaomi has been active in demonstrating its commitments – for example publishing a Vulnerability Disclosure Policy since 2019 and being transparent in how its teams adhere to the principle of security at all stages of the product life cycle . We're proud to have them as members of IoTSF and showing leadership in the market."

Xiaomi is one of the top smartphone brands in the world. It also established the world's largest consumer AIoT platform. Xiaomi offers hundreds of products as a smart manufacturing and consumers electronics company and has more than 374.5 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform as of June 30, 2021. Xiaomi is committed to enhancing the security protection of its IoT products and improving user experience.

Xiaomi has been an implementor member of ioXt alliance. In July 2021, Mi 360° Home Security Camera obtained the Kitemark™ Certification for Residential IoT Devices from the British Standard Institution (BSI) while the Xiaomi Home app obtained the Kitemark™ Certification for Secure Digital Applications. The company also has been a leader in establishing a laboratory specializing in IoT security, to research the emerging security technologies, and to provide powerful protection for technology-enabled smart lifestyle.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the third quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform as of June 30, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/.

