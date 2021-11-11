Dress for Success Phoenix Announces Tamala McBath as New CEO

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An executive with more than 30 years of experience in operations, business development and risk management has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Dress for Success Phoenix, the organization's Board of Directors announced today.

Dress for Success Phoenix

Tamala J. McBath, whose background includes executive-level roles in healthcare, and has served as a consultant to a variety of businesses, assumed the role on November 8. Lisa Doromal, the former CEO who founded the nonprofit 14 years ago, has decided to step away to pursue other opportunities. She will remain involved in the organization and is assisting McBath as she transitions into the role.

Born in Maryville, Tennessee, McBath came to Arizona at the age of 12, and attended Phoenix Christian Preparatory School. She graduated from Christopher Newport University in Virginia with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work. Following her successful national career in healthcare operations and business consulting, McBath is excited to return to the region.

"My experiences here played a major role in shaping my values and desires to serve and provide opportunities for others to advance," McBath said. "I look forward to pouring myself into the work of advancing Dress for Success and expanding its reach and influence in the community."

Until recently, McBath was the President & CEO of The Regal Group, Inc., a Cincinnati-based consulting firm that offered solutions in business strategy, sales and marketing, and business development for existing businesses, startups, and acquisitions. Prior to her time in Cincinnati, McBath was the President & CEO of Pearl Consulting Group, a firm that provided risk and site assessment, financial, business development, strategic planning, and process improvement services for insurance companies and healthcare facilities. With an extensive background in leadership and business development, McBath plans to bring a fresh perspective to the organization while honoring its legacy.

"We are delighted that Tamala will be leading Dress for Success Phoenix and will be tasked with heightening the mission and intensifying our ability to provide assistance and meaningful outcomes to the many women we continue to serve in our community," said Patricia Buckley, chairwoman of the Board of Directors. "We are excited to have her on board."

McBath is currently completing her executive master's degree in Global Management at Arizona State University's Thunderbird School. She is married to Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr., Dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Together, they have four daughters, Lyndsay, Mayah, Olivia and Jourdan; and a grandson, Brycen.

Dress for Success Phoenix has been a vital catalyst for social change and empowering women, garnering dedicated support from the Arizona community, and becoming one of the top global affiliates of Dress for Success Worldwide. Doromal is recognized for the legacy of empowerment she and her staff have built across the Phoenix community.

"I admire Lisa for her leadership and commitment to serving the needs of women and providing a means of empowerment and growth. Our community needs more servants like her," McBath said. "The legacy that Lisa leaves with Dress for Success Phoenix and the lives she has touched will guide me."

Since its founding, the organization has grown into a major resource in Maricopa County, serving 1,612 clients in 2020, and attracting more than $2 million worth of in-kind and financial donations.

"I'd like to extend a huge thank you to Lisa for the tremendous legacy she has created in our community, one that will continue to guide us in our daily work," Buckley said. "She has gifted so many women with empowerment."

For more information about Dress for Success Phoenix and its programs, please visit phoenix.dressforsuccess.org .

About Dress for Success Phoenix

Dress for Success Phoenix has assisted more than 17,000 women since opening its doors. The mission empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Any woman referred by a community partner is eligible for free-of-charge programs and services. Dress for Success Phoenix is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization and an affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide. All funds are raised locally and make a local impact.

New Dress for Success Phoenix CEO, Tamala McBath

