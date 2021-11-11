BlueWing Motors, a Green Smart Mobility Startup, Signs MOU with Indonesia's UNS for Joint Ventures and Technology Exchanges for Two-wheelers

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWing Motors, a green smart mobility company and joint venture member of Born2Global Centre that converts internal combustion motorcycle engines into electric engines, has signed an MOU with Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Indonesia for joint ventures and technology exchanges related to two-wheelers. In addition to the recent MOU, BlueWing Motors has also gained attention in the industry by participating in a project for supporting overseas expansion of D.N.A(Data, Network, AI) convergence products led by the Born2Global Centre.

Under the MOU, BlueWing Motors will make inroads into Indonesia, where government-led policies are currently being implemented to reduce the nation's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, to convert two-wheelers into electric vehicles. Through its collaboration with UNS, BlueWing Motors will be able to participate in state-led projects in Indonesia, such as those aimed at converting fuel-powered motorcycles and other two-wheelers into electric vehicles. UNS is the only institution of higher education approved by the Indonesian government to conduct research and development activities and to test electric vehicles (EVs), electric two-wheelers, and lithium-ion batteries. BlueWing Motors has also recently been discussing forming cooperative partnerships with UNS's two affiliates for the development of battery and conversion technologies.

Last August, BlueWing Motors announced its plan to convert motorcycles with internal combustion engines into electric vehicles to help reduce the severe air pollution found in major cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta with accordance Indonesian government's plan aims to increase the number of electric motorcycles in Indonesia to 13 million and the number of EVs to 2.2 million by the year 2030.

Kim Min-ho, CEO of BlueWing Motors, said, "BlueWing Motors is committed to reducing the number of fuel-powered motorcycles in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to combat climate change and its negative effects." He also added, "BlueWing Motors will achieve synergy with UNS through this MOU for the development of electric two-wheelers."

Established in 2019, BlueWing Motors converts two-wheelers into electric vehicles by installing traditional two-wheelers with a special controller developed by BlueWing Motors along with a GPS tracker, which is used for measuring and tracking carbon footprints, in an attempt to penetrate the Southeast Asian market. Last August, BlueWing Motors was selected for an acceleration program operated by Singapore's Goldbell Group and, as a result, the company is currently taking part in an electric bike conversion project in Southeast Asia. Last September, BlueWing Motors also had the opportunity to participate in the discussion on future micro-mobility at a webinar hosted by Launchpad, a venture capital unit of British Petroleum (BP), one of the world's largest oil companies, as Asia's first panel.

The MOU between BlueWing Motors and UNS was signed as part of Born2Global Centre's partnership program. Through its support of DNA-convergence products and services, Born2Globl Centre serves as a launchpad for innovative startups to enter global markets. Born2Global Centre provides startups with different levels of consulting services, from partnership exploration & creation to business establishment, operations, joint R&D projects, and market expansion.

For more detailed information on BlueWing Motors, visit https://en.bwmotors.kr/.

