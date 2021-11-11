Blackbaud and Campaign Monitor Release Powerful Email Marketing Solution for Social Good Organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has teamed up with marketing technology company Campaign Monitor to integrate its email marketing solution with Blackbaud's fundraising and donor management software solution, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®. This integration creates an automated email marketing solution designed for the needs and goals of nonprofits and social good organizations.

In response to a large and growing group of customers who use both Raiser's Edge NXT and Campaign Monitor, this new partnership provides Blackbaud customers with increased choice and flexibility in their digital engagement options. Customers can use the Raiser's Edge NXT native email and digital engagement tools or, where applicable, leverage Campaign Monitor.

"By combining the power of Raiser's Edge NXT with a leading email marketing automation platform like Campaign Monitor, our joint customers will enjoy a new, highly sophisticated experience to help them take the effectiveness of their email marketing and fundraising to a whole new level," said David Loring, senior director, partners, Blackbaud. "This is a great example of how the Blackbaud Partner Network and Blackbaud Marketplace are helping our customers extend their solutions with cutting edge innovation."

The joint solution's automated activity and data sync features provide users with the granular information they need to accurately segment their audiences and include relevant and compelling content in their email marketing campaigns.

"Blackbaud understands email marketing is as critical to successful fundraising as donor information itself," commented Jim Misuraca, vice president of Partnerships of CM Group. "That's why we seamlessly integrate with industry-leading CRM, fundraising and donor management platforms like Raiser's Edge NXT—so our nonprofit customers have all the data they need to quickly send personalised email campaigns that drive donations."

A key enabler to the joint solution is nonprofit specialist integration partner, Red Arc Systems, who partnered with Blackbaud and Campaign Monitor to bring this innovative solution to market.

"Red Arc's Email Marketing Connector allows nonprofits to seamlessly extend Raiser's Edge NXT with Campaign Monitor and employ a dedicated email marketing solution. Customers can work with two amazing platforms, while the connector transparently does all the hard work of making them operate as a single solution," said Stu Hawkins, founder, Red Arc Systems.

The University of Wollongong Australia—a globally recognized and respected university—recently upgraded to Raiser's Edge NXT and moved to Campaign Monitor for their dedicated email marketing platform, using Red Arc's Email Marketing Connector to seamlessly integrate the two. The University is now able to track campaign performance metrics automatically, with data syncing in real-time across the two platforms, and measure performance against engagement KPIs.

"The automatic integration of Campaign Monitor to Raiser's Edge NXT has reduced the manual workload previously required to sync constituent activity and has increased the accuracy and integrity of our data," stated Arpana Krishna, interim manager, Advancement Services, University of Wollongong.

For more information about Campaign Monitor for Raiser's Edge NXT, visit the Blackbaud Marketplace. Learn more about the Blackbaud Partner Network here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet intuitive email marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor's mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use Campaign Monitor's easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools to create and deliver stunning emails that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com.

About Red Arc Systems

The Red Arc story started back in 2007 when we saw how much time was being lost by nonprofits simply moving data. And we've been dedicated to solving that problem ever since. Now we help organisations like UNICEF Australia, Foodbank NSW and The Salvos get back to making an impact by connecting and automating their data processes, and providing tools to 'make data easy'. For more information visit www.redarc.systems.

Forward-looking Statements

