AirEye Appoints Jason Lish to Advisory Board The CSO of Lumen Technologies joins the pioneering cybersecurity startup on their mission to deliver control and protection to the corporate network airspace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirEye , the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP) solutions, announced today the appointment of Jason Lish, CSO of major telecommunications conglomerate Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN), to the company's inaugural Advisory Board. Lish is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years of experience in security and information systems, who joins AirEye as it pioneers the development of the NACP category within the cybersecurity space.

"I'm delighted to come on board with a company that is pioneering and defining the emerging market of corporate network airspace as a growing and vulnerable attack surface, and creating a solution for a threat that has long flown under the radar," noted Lish. "It is now essential to address this network security gap and I'm honored by the opportunity to share my insights with such an impressive team that has already achieved so much in the cybersecurity space. I am confident that together, we will continue to improve their cutting-edge products and research."

Wireless-capable devices within the organization act as invisible entry points into the corporate network, allowing attackers to gain unauthorized network access, launch ransomware, and silently exfiltrate data, without leaving forensics or network logs. While other network security solutions are positioned to secure the network at predetermined entry and exit points, today's enterprise wireless assets open a new attack surface. Attackers can directly connect to these assets and bypass the network security stack, using remote and software-only tools.

"We're thrilled to have Jason join our Advisory Board to push forward the world's first NACP offering," added Shlomo Touboul, CEO and co-founder of AirEye. "AirEye is finally closing a gap in network security that is vastly exploited by state attackers and is now used by commercial attackers. With Jason's cybersecurity leadership background, combined with the cybersecurity experience of the AirEye team, we can continue to enhance the product value for our customers. It's not just about controlling and protecting the network airspace, but also about security policy making, business support, actionable data and metrics, as well as ensuring that no work is further added to the CISO's full plate."

Lish is currently the Chief Security Officer of Lumen Technologies, a leading telecommunications company that provides innovative networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions to customers worldwide. After beginning his career in the United States Airforce, where he served as a Systems Analyst, Lish went on to hold senior security-oriented leadership positions at several prominent corporations including Advisor Group, Alight Solutions, Charles Schwab, and Honeywell International.

Alongside their primary defense solution, the AirEye Dome – the first and only solution that protects and controls enterprises' corporate network airspace – AirEye is known for their cutting-edge research on wireless threats and network airspace vulnerabilities. In recent months, the AirEye research team has predicted the true threat of iPhone's recent format string bug, exposed the remote possibilities of FragAttacks, and uncovered an entirely new Wi-Fi vulnerability dubbed SSID Stripping.

About AirEye

AirEye is the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP). The corporate network may be purposefully or unintentionally compromised by Antenna for HireTM - any wireless device not under the corporate's control, but within its proximity - resulting in unauthorized network access, device hijacking or data leakage. AirEye enforces wireless security policy and prevents attacks that leverage the Antennae for HireTM that are broadcasting in the corporate network airspace.

AirEye's SaaS solution monitors all wireless communications broadcasting in the corporate airspace in real-time, prevents violations of corporate wireless security policy and blocks attacks automatically. Its technology seamlessly complements existing corporate network security infrastructure, without the need for architectural changes or messy integrations.

The solution is deployed in various industries, including finance, banking, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and aerospace. The company, founded and based in Tel Aviv, was started by veterans of the security and wireless industries, Shlomo Touboul, Ohad Plotnik, Amichai Shulman and Roi Keren.

For more information, visit https://www.aireye.tech .

