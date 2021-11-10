FirstEnergy to Brighten Northeast Ohio Community with Holiday Lights Display

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has selected South Euclid as the recipient of a professionally designed light display in the company's first "Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy" program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for a deserving northeast Ohio community.

The holiday lights will adorn the park on the northwest corner of Mayfield and South Green Roads in South Euclid. The public is encouraged to attend a park lighting ceremony from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Visitors can enjoy refreshments and other holiday festivities prior to watching the park light up with holiday magic at 6:30 p.m.

With nearly 35,000 vehicles passing through the heavily traveled Mayfield-South Green Road intersection each day, commuters and residents also will be able to enjoy the lights and accompanying decorations throughout the holiday season.

South Euclid was selected from 16 communities that applied for the holiday lights gift. To qualify for the program, cities were required to be located in northeast Ohio, served by a FirstEnergy utility and part of the state's Reinvention Cities Network or eligible for JobOhio's Vibrant Communities Program, both of which demonstrate a degree of economic difficulty. Interested communities were asked to submit statements outlining why they should be considered for the display, including local efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.

"All the applications told compelling stories of how the communities have weathered economic adversity and are focused on creating a brighter future for their residents," said Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer. "This past year has reinforced the important role our local communities play in creating the support systems, sense of purpose and opportunities that are critical to our well-being. FirstEnergy is honored to recognize the efforts underway in South Euclid to ensure a vibrant and strong community through the 'Light Up Holiday Smiles' program, which supports togetherness and joy during the holiday season."

South Euclid distinguished itself with its strong commitment to fair housing and anti-discrimination laws, commitment to diversity and efforts to promote racial equity and social justice. The city is also represented by a broad range of active civic organizations and citizen volunteers committed to working together to make the city's slogan – "Come Together & Thrive" – a reality.

"We are grateful to FirstEnergy for recognizing our ongoing efforts to keep South Euclid a vital and vibrant place to live, work and play," said Mayor Georgine Welo. "In South Euclid our diversity is our strength, and we are proud to be inclusive and welcoming to all who choose to live in and visit our community."

