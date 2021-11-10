Echo Global Logistics Named One of Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" for 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that the company has been named one of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces for 2021. The recognition honors Chicagoland companies that create a positive work environment via excellence across multiple attributes.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology company, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We're especially honored to receive this award because it's based on employee feedback about our company," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "One of our core values at Echo is 'Do What's Right,' and that includes doing right by our Echo team members by creating a supportive company culture. This award signals we're on the right track."

Echo has won numerous awards over the past year, including accolades for its outstanding workplace culture. The company offers industry-leading benefits to safeguard employees' health and wellbeing, plus perks like gym membership discounts. Echo also offers opportunities for professional development, volunteer time off, and events where employees can connect outside of work and have fun.

"Our terrific Echo team members simplify transportation management for our clients and carriers, and we support them by streamlining collaboration across the organization and providing the training and top-notch technology that team members need to do their best work," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "On their behalf, we're thrilled to be recognized among the Top Workplaces for 2021."

In addition to showing its appreciation for team member contributions by offering top-tier benefits and perks, Echo has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the company encourages team members to share their unique experiences and perspectives. The company creates a welcoming and inclusive environment by amplifying the diverse voices of the Echo workforce.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.