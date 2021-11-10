DERMALA, a Consumer Dermatology Company, Presents At Two International Industry Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, a consumer dermatology company developing novel, personalized, microbiome-powered solutions for chronic skin conditions, today announced its involvement in two prestigious industry conferences. Dr. Lada Rasochova, founder and CEO of DERMALA served as a panelist at the BEAUTY CONNECT conference in Los Angeles, California earlier this month, and will be a speaker at the MICROBIOME CONNECT: SKIN USA conference in Boston, Massachusetts next week.

BEAUTY CONNECT provides a forum for brands, investors, retailers, influencers, and executives to connect. Dr. Rasochova was invited to participate as a panelist in the "Personalized Skincare through the Lens of the Microbiome" session on November 2nd. Following the success of BEAUTY CONNECT, DERMALA will be attending MICROBIOME CONNECT: SKIN USA on November 17-18 in Boston. In its sixth year, MICROBIOME CONNECT focus is translating the latest microbiome research from the clinic to the consumer. Dr. Rasochova will be a lead event speaker, with a presentation titled "Acne and the Human Microbiome."

"DERMALA leverages a scientific understanding of the human microbiome to develop better treatments and skincare products for our customers," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D., MBA, Founder/CEO of DERMALA. "We see great benefits in connecting with other members of our industry at conferences such as BEAUTY CONNECT and MICROBIOME CONNECT and sharing our findings. With three microbiome patents already secured and multiple products on the market, we continue to demonstrate our ability to deliver superior results to our customers by incorporating the human microbiome in a novel, unique, and unexpected way."

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin and gut health naturally. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel treatments for chronic skin conditions. The company's #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, a personalized, microbiome-powered solution for acne, combines patented topical treatments and oral supplements with the DERMALA Acne Tracker app that customers use to track their skin health and get their product formulations and treatment regimen optimized based on results. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

