VeChain Embraces Sustainability, Appoints Ex-Deloitte Global Blockchain CTO Antonio Senatore as Head of Technology for UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was October 2018 when VeChain launched the first Digital Carbon Ecosystem project, the signing ceremony of which was done under the witness of His Majesty King Harald V and Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. Since then, the VeChain Foundation has worked on multiple carbon-related projects across the EU and China and provided enterprises with blockchain-enabled sustainability solutions. As one of the most eco-friendly public blockchains , VeChainThor is committed to helping global enterprises and governments achieve Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") efficiently, quickly and at low cost.

In pursuit of this vision and mission, we are happy to announce that, as of Oct. 26, 2021, Mr Antonio Senatore has officially joined the VeChain Foundation as Head of Technology for SDGs, with the immediate goal of building VeChain's technical force focused on delivering SDGs and related Ecosystems.

Antonio Senatore: Former Deloitte Global Blockchain CTO

Through his previous role as Global Blockchain CTO at Deloitte, Antonio has worked with the VeChain Foundation in an advisory capacity since 2018, through the launch of the VeChainThor mainnet and several solutions in the area of NFTs, business digital identity, supply chain and traceability. His experience and understanding of our technologies makes Antonio an invaluable addition to the team.

On joining VeChain, Antonio said:

"I feel like it is a natural step for me to continue my journey fully committed to the VeChain Foundation, focusing on SDGs.

17 SDGs form the core of the global blueprint for delivering the sustainable development agenda and I feel both proud and passionate to be able to give my contribution towards meeting those goals, thanks to the VeChain Foundation and its technology.

My goal will be to provide organizations and governments with a platform to track, measure, verify, and progress around those goals. Utilising VeChainThor, a blockchain network taking a major role in delivering carbon emissions and sustainability related applications, is the right move for me. Public blockchain enables the level of trust and transparency needed to deliver on global commitments towards SDGs and drive meaningful change using trustless data. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future brings"

Besides his new SDGs role, Antonio currently sits as an interim member of the Steering Committee, lending his vast expertise developed over 19 years of working in IT. Antonio's deep understanding of blockchain and business as well as his unparalleled expertise and insights in the space will help VeChain take its delivery of SDGs to the next level.

About VeChain Foundation

Launched in 2015, the VeChain Foundation has worked tirelessly to build the bridges between blockchain technology and the real world. VeChainThor's evolution continues to gather pace, transitioning from consortium network to best-in-class public blockchain platform using Proof of Authority consensus, boasting advanced technical features, governance structure and economic model.

As the ecosystem enabler, the Foundation's mission is to empower builders and innovators by developing tools that systematically eliminate adoption hurdles. Through the development of a suite of innovative tools such as Multi-task transaction, fee delegation and VeChain ToolChain™, VeChain has been able to substantially lower the barriers to entry for businesses and developers alike.

VeChainThor has already been applied across a diverse array of use cases, aiding the daily operations of corporations and creating new value and efficiencies. Alongside key strategic partners PwC and DNV, VeChain has collaborated with world-leading enterprises including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW Group, BYD Auto, PICC, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G, ASI Group and more.

For more information, including developer tools/documents and foundation grants, please visit: www.vechain.org

