Navigate Forward Expands Footprint in Portland, Denver Career services firm adds local experts to better serve evolving talent market in Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Forward, a boutique outplacement firm specializing in career transition services for C-suite leaders and senior executives, announced four recent hires that significantly expand the company's capabilities in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

Navigate Forward expands to Denver and Portland

The move enables Navigate Forward to better serve employers across Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the surrounding states through a team of career experts with local market knowledge and experience.

"Since our inception in 2008, we've delivered our executive career services nationally and even internationally," said Anne Sample, CEO of Navigate Forward. "But, with more demand in Denver, Portland and across the West, we'll now have a dedicated team who know the region, bring hands-on local knowledge and who can support our clients in person. It strengthens our offering and improves our customer service."

Two Executive Career Consultants Now Based in Denver, Portland

Joining Navigate Forward as executive career consultants are two experienced human resources professionals: Lisa Marie Carlson, based in Denver, Colorado and Eileen Schmidt, based in Portland, Oregon.

Carlson's experience spans global tech companies, national food service chains and non-profits including Microsoft, Coffee & Bagel Brands, International Car Wash Group, Dish Network and Arrow Electronics.

Schmidt previously enjoyed a tenured career in human resources for Nike and American Express, and non-profit leadership at Girls, Inc.

Tenured Career Transition Experts Join Leadership Team. Liesl Forve of Portland, Oregon, joined Navigate Forward in February 2021 as SVP Strategic Relationships. Her experience includes more than two decades in executive search and outplacement, with leadership positions at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Versique, Williams Executive Search and Boyden.

Navigate Forward welcomed new COO Suzanne Wall of Minneapolis in summer 2021. She served as COO for iRelaunch, a pioneering firm focused on career re-entry after an extended break, and enjoyed a successful tenure in international trade finance and corporate banking.

"With the talents of these new team members, our expertise working with executives and our dual delivery model of in-person or virtual services, we're in a strong position to help companies and senior leaders locally, nationally and around the world," Sample said. "We're looking forward to our next chapter."

About Navigate Forward

Navigate Forward provides highly customized support to senior executives who are currently in transition, planning change in the future or seeking board service, helping them find their passion, their path and their place in the business community. Since inception in 2008, the company has worked with more than 1,500 clients and 400 companies across the country and around the world. Navigate Forward is a woman-owned business headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. https://navigateforward.com .

Contact:

Carol Schuler

carol@cschuler.com

612-281-7030

View original content:

SOURCE Navigate Forward