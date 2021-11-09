Adrea Rubin Wins 2021 Bronze Stevie® Award For Female Executive of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrea Rubin founder and CEO of Adrea Rubin Marketing/Calibrant Digital wins the Bronze Stevie® Award. She was recognized for Female Executive of the Year in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This is the fourth Stevie® Award that Ms. Rubin has received.

(PRNewsfoto/Adrea Rubin Marketing)

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie® Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie® Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie® Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating.

"During the pandemic leaders needed to shift their business practices to remain successful and Adrea Rubin did just that. Her main priority was maintaining her staff's wellbeing and productivity. Everything Adrea did was focused on keeping her staff inspired. The staff worked remotely while staying unified. During these difficult times, Adrea was able to expand her client base by further integrating the pet industry into her business model. Adrea's ability to relate to people combined with her passion for pets made her realize this was the time to shine a light on pets and the pet services industry."

One staff member reflected on Adrea's impact during these uncertain times as follows, "What makes a good leader? Humility, Courage, Passion, and Decisiveness. Adrea Rubin checks every box and more. Over the course of my career, I've never met a leader that has cared more for the well-being and success of their staff than Adrea. She puts everyone's needs before her own and lifted each of us up even when the world was upside down. Her creativity and ability to understand people allowed her to launch several new successful pet initiatives during COVID while other businesses struggled. Her tenacity and innovation are the foundation that has made her organization a success for the last 30 years."

Adrea also received praise from the Stevie® judging committee. Their words reflect why she was chosen for this recognition. "Inspiring, uplifting and so much more. I could have kept reading about what Ms. Rubin has done for hours. Sheer genius to combine the love of pets with a new line of business. Adrea's caring for people positively impacted the organization. Well done on embracing innovation to help clients forge forward. I especially like the motivational stance that Adrea Rubin takes with her staff and clients."

Adrea Rubin shared, "Throughout my life I have had expectations about what I thought leadership should be. I experienced during the pandemic new challenges that were unprecedented in my career. This was a journey I was unable to control. Each lesson led me to the next. I hope that my own experiences have encouraged others to be more compassionate and understanding. We need to treat life's lessons as precious gems. My hope is that when we look back at what we have endured, we will value others as we all rewrite our own stories."

About Adrea Rubin Marketing/Calibrant Digital

We are a direct-to-consumer performance marketing agency with a Different View. With over 30 years in business Adrea Rubin Marketing/Calibrant Digital together provide integrated marketing solutions. Our innovative strategies help our clients Amplify their reach, Capture new customers and Grow leads into sales. The firm's services include marketing strategy, lead generation, data procurement, competitive insights, custom modeling and analytics. We have our own proprietary lead generation sites. Our organization is also licensed to sell Life, Health and Property & Casualty Insurance. For the past 15 years we have been certified as a diversity vendor by the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel (WBENC). With our "Think Different" approach, we challenge the conventional with unconventional thinking.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adrea Rubin Marketing, Inc.