2021 AWI Let's Get Fit Tour, Naples!

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal trainers will compete, and one personal trainer from the Naples area will be awarded and funded by Advanced Wearables Inc (AWI) to provide FREE group fitness classes to their local community!

The Gym You Wear

It is all part of the 2021 AWI Let's Get Fit Tour, powered by Advanced Wearables Inc, a socially conscious health & fitness wearables-tech company that is sweeping the country, from Florida to California, with the help of top nutritionists, super trainers, top doctors and motivational speakers to raise awareness and a higher standard of personal health.

AWI LGF Tour is scheduled to receive a proclamation by the City of Naples, proclaiming November 10, 2021 AWI Let's Get Fit Day In Naples, Florida.

What: AWI Let's Get Fit Tour

Date: Wednesday, 11/10/21

Time: 4pm

Where: Naples Grande Beach Resort, 474 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL. 34103

Why: "We currently find ourselves in the middle of an already existing health crisis exacerbated by recent events that have made it difficult for our neighbors to get out and get moving," said Abigail Aboitiz, AWI Founder. "This tour is about encouraging our neighbors to rethink one's health and get moving. It is also about giving back to our community," Aboitiz continued.

Click here to sign up for the FREE fitness event. Enter to win prizes. https://lgft.awifit.com/naples/

AWI is calling on local fitness trainers, and health & wellness advocates with a similar passion to join its mission in encouraging the people of our community to RETHINK one's health! Join the movement at

https://lgft.awifit.com/trainers/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Wearables Inc