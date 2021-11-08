Origin successfully upgrades Utility Billing Software at Irvine Ranch Water District

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Utility (Origin) is pleased to announce the successful upgrades of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) and Oracle Utilities Business Intelligence (OUBI) at Irvine Ranch Water District (IRWD).

Origin

Successful upgrades of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing and Oracle Utilities Business Intelligence

IRWD has partnered with Origin since 2020 initially leveraging Origin's expertise with payment processing integrations. In late 2020 IRWD released an RFP to upgrade their CC&B and BI platforms. IRWD selected Origin due to their cost-effective proposal and successful track record of providing leadership, subject matter guidance, direction, and support services for projects of similar scope.

Starting in March 2021, the Origin team supported the upgrades of CC&B from 2.4.0.1 to version 2.8.0.0 and OUBI from 2.4.04 to Oracle Utilities Analytics (OUA) version 2.7.0.2.

Due to the pandemic, Origin delivered the upgrade project 100% remotely, on time, and within budget. The project kicked off in late March and went live on Halloween 2021. The go live event was essentially a nonevent and IRWD was ready for production operations on Monday morning.

Mohit Saini, Applications Manager at IRWD said, "Thanks to everyone involved in this project; every effort, large or small, has helped us to reach this important Go-Live achievement. Thanks to the IRWD User community for their testing efforts and bringing small and critical issues forward. Thanks to IRWD technical team for staying on top of things. Kudos to the Origin team for putting their best efforts in the last 8 months to make this happen and working round the clock during the cutover weekend. This was the smoothest go-live I've ever experienced." originutility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Origin