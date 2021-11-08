Babson College Celebrates Entrepreneurial Leaders With A Series Of Events And Activities Exploring How They Create Economic And Social Value Across The Globe

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College, the global leader in entrepreneurship education, is hosting its second annual Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Week , a celebration of the innovators, entrepreneurs, and change makers who deliver social and economic value. The weeklong event, powered by Babson College's Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership , will take place November 8 through 12.

"Entrepreneurial leaders imagine, create, mobilize, and lead. They challenge what came before, and they conceive a new vision of what could be. Babson's Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Week is a great celebration of these leaders and their orientation towards action" said Donna Levin, CEO of The Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College. "There are a lot of challenges in the world right now, and opportunities abound for leaders to create positive change. The Blank School is committed to providing forums to dive into tough issues and the resources to activate change."

The weeklong celebration will engage the Babson and broader global communities in an exploration of entrepreneurial leadership. It includes signature in-person events—the 22nd Rocket Pitch and the 9th annual Disruption Dinner—coupled with virtual conversations, including:

Local Solutions to Global Dilemmas with Stephen Ritz of Green Bronx Machine

Fashion Industry Digital Commerce Acceleration During and After COVID-19 with eCommerce and omnichannel merchandising executive Kim Jackson , HANGER9 CFO Denise MacDonald , and Dan Marques '07, Head of Global Digital Commerce at Crocs

Radical Inclusion with Joseph Kenner of Greyston

The week culminates in New York City on Friday, celebrating Vanilla Beane and Leonard Green, the two latest entrepreneurial leaders to be inducted into the Babson Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs . The academy honors those who have capitalized on the need for change, accepted the associated risk and responsibility, and made an economic and social impact on the world.

Vanilla Beane is the owner of Bené Millinery & Bridal Supply in Washington, D.C. Her hats have adorned the heads of such luminaries as the late Dorothy Height, former president of the National Council for Negro Women, and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A long-time and beloved Babson faculty member, Leonard Green, CPA, MBA, is entrepreneur-chairman and founder of The Green Group, a tax and financial services consulting firm. Green has been an owner, advisor, and investor in more than a dozen businesses, including The Green Group, a commercial real estate firm, a thoroughbred racing stable, a publicly traded pet food brand, and a beverage company.

"Today, we honor and celebrate two entrepreneurial leaders who embrace values-based leadership and the human-centricity of entrepreneurship," said President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, Ph.D. "Len and Vanilla join an impressive roster of renowned entrepreneurial leaders. Now, more than ever, society depends upon entrepreneurial leaders to harness the unknown, embrace change while creating economic and social value to positively impact businesses, communities, and the world."

Babson's Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Week kicks off November 8 with a virtual networking hour. To see the full schedule of events and to join the celebration, please visit the event website .

About Babson College

Babson College prepares and empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value everywhere. We shape the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge, skills, and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes. A global leader in entrepreneurship education recognized by U.S. News & World Report, our undergraduate, graduate, executive programs, and partnership opportunities are tailored to the needs of our world.

