2020 Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand) Published as American National Standard

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) has published the 2020 Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand) as an American National Standard. Developed by IAPMO and first published in 2017, WE•Stand is the first-ever standard that focuses solely on achieving safe and efficient water use in residential and non-residential buildings.

"As an industry, we must be mindful that water is a resource that must be protected and cherished," said ASPE Executive Director/CEO Billy Smith, FASPE, who chairs the WE•Stand Technical Committee. "The 2020 WE•Stand achieves that goal while maintaining protection of the public health, safety and welfare. Jurisdictions that apply the WE•Stand will achieve safe and efficient water use in both residential and commercial facilities."

The 2020 WE•Stand joins the 2021 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC), Uniform Mechanical Code® (UMC), the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code® (USHGC) and the Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code® (USPSHTC) as American National Standards. The UPC and UMC have continuously earned the designation since 2003; the USHGC — originally as the Uniform Solar Energy Code (USEC) — and the USPSHTC have held the distinction since 2009.

Key provisions of the 2020 WE•Stand include:

Water efficiency and conservation requirements

IAPMO Water Demand Calculator ™

Alternate water sources for nonpotable applications such as gray water systems, reclaimed (recycled) water systems, and on-site treated nonpotable water systems

Potable and nonpotable rainwater catchment systems

Water heating design

Non-sewered sanitation systems

Recirculating shower systems

Leak detection and control

Plant irrigation systems

Composting toilet and urine diversion systems

On-site blackwater treatment systems

On-site stormwater treatment systems

Vacuum drainage systems

References to industry standards addressing water treatment technologies

"Having sufficient water in our lakes, rivers, streams, and aquifers is crucial to human health," said IAPMO Senior Vice President of Codes and Standards Hugo Aguilar, PE. "According to the EPA, 'Using water more efficiently helps maintain supplies at safe levels, protecting human health and the environment.' The efficient use of water needs to be a worldwide objective as it is a resource that no one can live without, and IAPMO is in the forefront leading this effort for a better tomorrow. The 2020 WE•Stand is the only document solely focused on achieving safe and efficient water use. It is a must-use document for all jurisdictions."

IAPMO employs a voluntary consensus development process accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for the development of WE•Stand, enabling anyone to have a voice in the development of the standard. The WE•Stand Technical Committee, charged with the development and ongoing maintenance of WE•Stand, brings together an impressive and diverse assembly of plumbing and water efficiency experts.

