Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Thrasio the #1 Best Workplace in Retail

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than four years, Thrasio has completed more than 150 acquisitions, raised more than $3.4 billion in capital and grown to more than 1,000 employees. And they've had a lot of fun while doing it: according to 97% of Thrasio employees , working at the global startup is a great experience.

Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® announced today that Thrasio has been selected as the #1 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Retail joining earlier inclusion on 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials , and 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces lists. The next-generation consumer goods company was also named to Inc Magazine's Best-Led Companies list earlier this month, and named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work for 2021.

"I couldn't be happier for Thrasio to be recognized for these awards, because they result directly from the feedback and experiences of our team," said Carlos Cashman, CEO and co-founder. "When you think about a really great place to work, sure there are benefits and perks and flexibility—and we have all that—but more importantly, it's a place that you want to put your best into every day. From our first employee, we set out to create a culture of opportunity where everyone is heard, we treat each other with respect, we give people the room to grow and develop, and we laugh a lot--so it doesn't feel like work. We've made an enormous effort to stay true to that as we've grown, and it's really gratifying to see that our team feels the same way."

"Thrasio makes headlines because of our rapid growth, the funds we've raised, and the impact we've had on consumer goods, but our amazing people are responsible for all of that," said Mellissa Santos, VP of People. "We hired most of our employees over the last year and a half, a trying time to say the least, and we've created perks and policies to adapt and provide flexibility. Employees are free to work remotely, but, for those who do want to head in, we have beautiful, comfortable offices with great amenities in New York City, Greater Boston, Houston and Salt Lake City, as well as across Europe and Asia."

Building a work environment that allows people to flourish requires more than competitive salaries and generous vacation policies. To ensure that employees are supported and secure, Thrasio offers all of the benefits you would expect from a great company, such as a 401k and a range of insurance plans, as well as a number of uncommon benefits, including:

A $10k emergency financial assistance grant for employees who encounter an unexpected financial hurdle.

Meeting-free Fridays that give employees the space to be thoughtful, creative, and productive without the constant interruptions of Zoom calls

Half-Day Summer Fridays and floating holidays to allow the team to take the necessary time off to recharge.

Free access to Talkspace (virtual therapy solution), Headspace (online meditation support), Rocket Lawyer (free legal support)

Employee discounts on the thousands of consumer products Thrasio sells

"For as long as I've been with the company, Thrasio has built a culture that works hard, values collaboration and truly makes having fun a priority," said Ali Rosewood, senior manager of People Experience. "At every level, people happily share their time and knowledge, and employees are encouraged to 'fail forward' by taking risks and learning from them. I'm extremely proud to work at Thrasio, and I would recommend it to anyone."

Fortune and Great Place to Work surveyed more than 5.3 million US-based employees in making their selections. According to those surveys, 97% of Thrasio employees declared it a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Survey highlights about Thrasio included:

99% of Thrashers are willing to give extra to get the job done

98% of Thrashers feel they are given a lot of responsibility

98% of Thrashers are proud to tell others where they work

98% of Thrashers say they were made to feel welcome when joining the company

97% of Thrashers believe the management is competent at running the business

These happy Thrashers have built a company that makes a real impact on consumers' lives. Boasting a portfolio of more than 200 brands and thousands of well-loved products, Thrasio has evolved into a next generation consumer goods company. With consumer feedback built into the business model, Thrasio quickly responds to shoppers' needs, helping people everywhere find high-quality, affordable products they'll genuinely love. What began in 2018 as an idea to aggregate Amazon-native brands has grown into a global company with products across nearly all categories selling in multiple channels, including retail, direct to consumer, Amazon, and other marketplaces.

To join Thrasio's fast-growing team, visit: https://www.thrasio.com/company/careers/

About Thrasio

Thrasio is a consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, direct sales channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 ecommerce businesses, data on consumer preferences from more than 200 brands, and the operational scale of thousands of products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands, including Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , SafeRest mattress protectors and ThisWorx car cleaning and detailing products . These brands compete with top household names, offering consumers more choice and exceptional value. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. For more information, visit https://thrasio.com .

