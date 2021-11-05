Borzo Hires Vice President of Marketing and Country Managers in Asia to Expand its Same-day Intracity Delivery Business

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borzo , a global delivery service that enables same-day intracity delivery, today announced the hire of Gabriel Candido da Silva as Vice President of Marketing as well as new country managers for the Philippines and Malaysia. Gabriel will take the reins of developing and executing global marketing strategy and efforts, including brand-building, lead generation, and coaching the marketing communications teams across the regions.

"Gabriel Candido da Silva has a deep understanding of go-to-market strategies, proving it with amazing results he achieved in lead generation. Gabriel shares Borzo's main goal of becoming the leading same-day delivery company globally", says Mike Alexandrovski, founder of Borzo. "With the new round closed, we were faced with the challenge of expanding even further and wanted to join forces with the most talented people out there"'.

Gabriel Candido da Silva has more than two decades of experience in running marketing departments, developing and overseeing the implementation of go-to-market strategy, and achieving the highest results for companies. Candido da Silva was Head of Digital Marketing at LeasePlan, the first company in the leasing industry to manage more than 1.8 million cars all over the world, where he was responsible for data-driven marketing strategy as well as demand generation. He also held marketing leadership roles at StuDocu, an EdTech-startup with 15M users, and Elsevier, a publishing company managing over a quarter of all scientific journals in the world.

"Borzo is a fantastic fast-paced company and I'm excited about this opportunity", says Gabriel Candido da Silva, newly appointed VP of Marketing at Borzo. "I am happy to join a great international team of experts and design integrated marketing strategies across all markets, with a clear goal – to change the same-day delivery industry".

Aiming to strengthen its global team, Borzo recently hired Fritz Jane Araque as Country Manager in the Philippines and Lingesh Thayala as Country Manager in Malaysia. Fritz Jane Araque was a Business Development Head with 11 years of local and international experience in area operations, market expansion, and key accounts and stakeholder management. She managed to develop over 20 various projects in her homeland. Lingesh Thayala, who will be responsible for Borzo's subsidiary in Malaysia, was a Business Product Owner at Malaysia Airlines in charge of the go-to-market strategy, launching, increasing revenue, and optimizing efficiency. He also founded the strategy department for Uber Malaysia, focusing on pricing sensitivity analysis, driver incentives, market share modeling, competitive strategy and process improvement optimization.

Earlier in August Borzo raised $35 million in a Series C funding round from a group of international investors. With the money raised, the company plans to strengthen its position on the international market under the Borzo brand and develop new products. The company has operations in 10 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Borzo has over 2.5M couriers and 2M active customers, 75% of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

About Borzo

Borzo is a global delivery service that enables same-day intracity delivery via any route, any transport, any weight or size, for a competitive price. Their algorithms optimize numerous parallel deliveries taking into account the geographical routes, packages' contents, couriers and many others to ensure the feasibility of the same-day delivery. The services are available in 10 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey, and Vietnam, and are used by over 2 million customers ranging from individuals to enterprises with the main focus on SMEs. 2.5 million couriers perform more than 3 million deliveries a month through Borzo. For more information please visit borzodelivery.com

