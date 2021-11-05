10th Annual GR .1K Event Raises over $65,000 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Research

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friar family of Grand Rapids are celebrating a milestone 10th anniversary year of their annual GR .1K event to benefit Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD). Tomorrow's event is a .1K length race and has raised more than $65,000 so far. The event has raised nearly $250,000 since its inception in 2010 and will surpass the $300,000 mark this year. Last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The GR. 1K was started by the Friar family and their dear friends the Smith family. The event is held in honor of their son Kyle (17) and in memory of their son Kevin, who lost his fight with Duchenne in 2018 at 18 years old. Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births.

"This race is a combination of lots of laughs and celebration combined with raising money for a serious cause, Duchenne muscular dystrophy," said DeAnne Friar, event host. "In my wildest dreams I never would have thought this idea of running such a short race could take on a life of its own but, thanks to some amazing race directors, we have raised a great deal to support Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. It feels good to be able to fundraise for an organization that is doing so much good for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy community."

"We are so grateful for the Friar family and their friends and community members who come out year after year to raise funds for Duchenne research and in support of PPMD,'' said Pat Furlong, PPMD Founding President and CEO. "We love the concept of the .1K; it's fun, creative and inclusive for all to participate."

There is still time to contribute by visiting the GR.1K site. To learn more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit www.ParentProjectMD.org.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.



We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting-edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won four FDA approvals.



Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

