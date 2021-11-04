Thrive Peer Support Announces New Partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Offering Continuing Care to Individuals in Recovery

CLEVELAND, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of Thrive Peer Support , a leading provider of behavioral health services and substance use treatment in Ohio has announced a new partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio, allowing for an integration of peer support services and enhanced, person-centered care.

Thrive Peer Support offers proven behavioral health recovery services to people struggling with mental health and/or substance use disorders.

Peer support services utilizes the shared experience of certified professionals to promote recovery, self-determination, self-advocacy, well-being and independence in self-identifying individuals struggling with mental health issues and/or substance use. Peer Support gives a person a unique opportunity to walk hand-in-hand with someone who knows first-hand what the recovery process entails and embraces all pathways to recovery.

In Ohio, 20 percent of adults 18 years of age and older experience behavioral health-related issues. Thrive Peer Support provides recovery services that allow peer supporters to leverage their lived experience to offer continuing care to these individuals, regardless of their stage in recovery.

The partnership will empower Thrive Peer Support and Anthem to identify patient needs immediately, increasing long-term recovery success rates and reducing costs for patients. "We are honored to extend the reach of our services with Anthem," says Thrive CEO and Co-Founder Brian Bailys. "Our collective goal is to get people the help they need. Together, we can enhance patient care and minimize associated costs."

Under the new contract, Anthem members in Ohio can access Thrive Peer Support services under their health insurance plans as support on their journey to recovery. Thrive Peer Support will provide an initial assessment and personalized treatment plan, while also offering access to individual peer support, family support and an on-demand recovery app.

"At Anthem, we believe that mental health is health. The two must be integrated to achieve whole person health," said Dr. Elizabeth Bonanno, Anthem Behavioral Health Medical Director. "That's why we're pleased to offer our members access to this service to empower their recovery journey.

