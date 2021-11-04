Genie Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy provider in deregulated markets in the U.S. and select markets in Europe, and a provider of renewables solutions in the U.S., today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"Genie Energy performed exceptionally well this quarter, generating record gross margin, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Our performance was highlighted by strong results from both our U.S. and Scandinavian energy supply businesses. Genie Renewables continued to experience robust customer demand, and we anticipate significant growth in the coming quarters.
"In our international business, as we previously announced, we are withdrawing from the U.K. market as a result of the impact of structural market limitations in the current high-cost environment. Although we have set aside plans for the spin-off, looking ahead, we expect no new material negative cash impact as a result of the exit. In fact, retiring from that market obviates the need to invest additional growth capital."
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights (3Q21 results versus 3Q20 unless otherwise noted)
- Revenue increased 17.5% to $113.2 million;
- Gross profit increased 55.1% to $42.4 million and gross margin increased to 37.4% from 28.4%;
- Income from operations decreased to $6.9 million from $8.5 million; operating margin decreased to 6.1% from 8.8%. Income from operations included a loss from operations of $16.4 million in the UK (primarily expenses related to the Company's withdrawal from that market) compared to a loss from operations of $4.2 million from the U.K. a year ago;
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 58.5% to $15.0 million compared to $9.5 million;
- GRE generated record income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.7 million and $20.0 million, respectively, compared to $12.2 million and $12.5 million;
- Net loss attributable to GNE common stockholders was ($2.7) million and diluted loss per share was ($0.10), including a $(0.26) per share writedown of assets related to the Company's exit from the U.K. market. In the year-ago quarter, net income was $6.4 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.24; and,
- Re-purchased 230,000 shares of GNE common stock for $1.4 million.
1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as for reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Select Financial Metrics: Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020
(in $M except for EPS)
3Q21
3Q20
Change
Consolidated Revenue
$113.2
$96.3
17.5%
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
$86.3
$88.9
(2.9)%
Electricity
$82.8
$86.2
(3.9)%
Natural Gas
$3.5
$2.7
29.1%
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
$25.5
$5.8
337.5%
Electricity
$21.0
$5.6
275.3%
Natural Gas
$4.1
$0.0
nm
Genie Renewables
$1.3
$1.6
(14.9)%
Gross Margin
37.4%
28.4%
910bp
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
39.6%
29.0%
1060bp
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
30.5%
18.7%
1180bp
Genie Renewables
34.0%
27.1%
690bp
Income from Operations
$6.9
$8.5
(19.0)%
Operating Margin
6.1%
8.8%
(270)bp
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders
$(2.7)
$6.4
213.7%
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
$(0.10)
$0.24
$(0.34)
Adjusted EBITDA
$15.0
$9.5
34.9%
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
$6.0
$10.4
(42.7)%
Select Business Metrics: 2021 versus 2020 as of 9/30/21
Units in 1000s
3Q21
3Q20
Change
Retail Performance Metrics:
Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE)
434
441
(1.5)%
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
336
350
(3.9)%
Electricity
276
294
(5.9)%
Natural Gas
60
56
6.6%
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
98
91
7.5%
Electricity
73
69
6.1%
Natural Gas
24
22
12.1%
Meters
554
558
(0.7)%
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
361
375
(3.8)%
Electricity
289
309
(6.4)%
Natural Gas
72
67
8.0%
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
193
182
5.9%
Electricity
138
136
1.1%
Natural Gas
55
46
20.0%
GRE Average Monthly Churn – Meters
Gross Sales
46
44
4.5%
Churn
4.0%
3.7%
30bps
GRE delivered record levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter driven by strong margins in the retail book and mark-to-market increases in the value of its forward commodity positions after both electricity and natural gas prices rose sharply. In addition, Genie recorded a $1.9 million credit to the cost of sales reflecting expected reimbursement from the State of Texas for charges imposed by ERCOT during the severe winter storm in February 2021. Operationally, GRE served 336,000 RCEs at September 30, 2021, a 2.0% increase sequentially and a 3.9% decrease year over year. Per meter consumption, while decreasing slightly compared to the year-ago quarter, remained above pre-COVID levels. Monthly churn, at 4.0%, was below typical pre-COVID levels while increasing from 3.7% in the year-ago quarter and from 3.8% in the prior quarter.
GREI revenue growth was driven by the consolidation of Orbit Energy (U.K.) results following our purchase of the non-controlled interest in Orbit during October 2020, which previously had not been consolidated, and by organic meter growth compared to the prior year. Orbit Energy's loss from operations was $16.4 million for the quarter, including a $6.7 million ($0.26 cents per share) impairment of assets In Scandanavia, GREI curtailed meter acquisition in a rising commodity price environment, leading to increased profitability and a decrease in meters served during the quarter.
Genie Renewables (formerly Genie Energy Services) reported a higher gross margin and improved overall results as it shifted to higher-margin solar projects.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
At September 30, 2021, Genie Energy reported $193.2 million in total assets, including $48.6 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $110.7 million and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $44.4 million. Non-current liabilities were $3.0 million.
Cash provided by operating activities during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million compared to $10.4 million a year ago.
Strategic Update
Genie has suspended the planned spin-off of its international operations in the U.K. and Scandinavia following the deterioration of the U.K. energy market, where a planned, orderly withdrawal from the market is underway. Genie does not expect to incur additional material, cash charges as a result.
Fourth Quarter Commentary
Heading into the winter heating season, Genie is positioned to mitigate foreseeable volatility in wholesale energy prices through its risk-management program including hedging and forward commodity contract positioning. As a result of commodity price increases, Genie expects to generate robust margins from its retail supply businesses. Moreover, the company expects to reduce supply requirements by narrowing its customer acquisition program to higher margin customers. This strategy optimizes margins while dampening customer acquisition expense. When combined with increasing profitability in Scandanavia, the elimination of additional investment in the U.K. market and growth opportunities for Genie Renewables, management believes the Company is well positioned to deliver strong fourth quarter results.
Trended Financial Information:*
(in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
2019
2020
YTD 2021
Total Revenue
$104.1
$76.1
$96.3
$102.9
$135.3
$97.7
$113.2
$315.3
$379.3
$346.2
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
$79.1
$66.5
$88.9
$69.9
$90.7
$67.0
$86.3
$286.6
$305.3
$244.0
Electricity
$63.1
$61.1
$86.2
$60.5
$73.4
$61.9
$82.8
$246.7
$271.7
$218.1
Natural Gas
$16.1
$5.4
$2.7
$9.4
$17.3
$5.1
$3.5
$39.9
$33.6
$25.9
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
$6.7
$5.0
$5.8
$31.8
$42.2
$28.4
$25.5
$16.6
$49.6
$96.1
Electricity
$6.9
$4.8
$5.6
$23.4
$30.3
$21.4
$21.0
$16.4
$40.7
$72.7
Natural Gas
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$8.3
$11.8
$6.7
$4.1
$0.0
$8.3
$22.6
Genie Renewables
$18.0
$4.6
$1.6
$1.1
$2.5
$2.3
$1.3
$12.1
$24.4
$6.2
Gross Margin
27.8%
25.6%
28.3%
21.4%
12.9%
24.3%
37.4%
26.3%
25.8%
24.2%
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
43.7%
25.7%
29.0%
25.6%
16.5%
27.4%
39.6%
28.1%
28.9%
27.6%
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
-4.5%
38.0%
19.0%
13.8%
3.3%
15.9%
30.5%
1.8%
14.5%
14.3%
Genie Renewables
8.9%
11.4%
27.1%
-29.0%
44.9%
39.4%
34.0%
15.7%
9.4%
40.4%
Income (loss) from Operations
$9.2
$2.7
$8.5
($1.1)
($6.6)
$1.4
$6.9
$9.8
$19.3
$1.7
Operating Margin
8.8%
3.6%
8.8%
-1.1%
-4.9%
1.4%
6.1%
3.1%
5.1%
0.5%
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
$5.5
$1.6
$6.4
($1.7)
($2.4)
$5.0
($2.7)
$2.7
$11.7
nm
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$0.20
$0.06
$0.24
($0.06)
($0.09)
$0.19
$0.10
$0.10
$0.44
$0.00
Adjusted EBITDA1
$10.3
$3.5
$9.5
$0.7
($4.5)
$3.1
$15.0
$10.1
$24.0
$13.5
Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s
398
418
437
435
446
436
434
nm
nm
nm
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
330
343
350
337
347
330
336
nm
nm
nm
Electricity
272
288
294
284
291
272
276
nm
nm
nm
Natural Gas
58
55
56
53
56
58
60
nm
nm
nm
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
69
76
87
98
98
106
98
nm
nm
nm
Electricity
50
55
66
76
77
82
73
nm
nm
nm
Natural Gas
19
21
22
21
21
24
24
nm
nm
nm
Meters in 1000s units
520
522
543
547
555
554
554
nm
nm
nm
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
384
374
375
368
373
361
361
nm
nm
nm
Electricity
313
311
309
303
308
292
289
nm
nm
nm
Natural Gas
71
64
67
65
65
69
72
nm
nm
nm
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
136
147
167
179
182
193
193
nm
nm
nm
Electricity
96
105
121
132
135
141
138
nm
nm
nm
Natural Gas
40
43
46
47
47
52
55
nm
nm
nm
Average Monthly Churn - Meters
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
Gross Sales
69
40
44
59
60
35
46
308
212
144
Churn
4.3%
3.9%
3.7%
5.3%
4.9%
3.8%
4.0%
5.3%
4.4%
4.2%
nm = not measurable/meaningful
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
Genie Energy has filed this release in a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC and posted it on its website (https://genie.com/investors/investor-relations/).
At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.
To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 536748.
Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay PIN: 43494. The replay will remain available through November 18, 2021. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.
About Genie Energy Ltd.
Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercials energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.
In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,983
$
36,913
Restricted cash—short-term
6,528
6,271
Marketable equity securities
8,048
5,089
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,465 and $8,793 at
58,593
60,778
Inventory
23,648
16,930
Prepaid expenses
5,767
4,633
Other current assets
15,924
3,206
Total current assets
152,491
133,820
Property and equipment, net
281
259
Goodwill
25,627
25,929
Other intangibles, net
3,768
11,645
Deferred income tax assets, net
2,005
4,882
Other assets
9,448
10,804
Total assets
$
193,620
$
187,339
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Loan payable
$
—
$
1,453
Trade accounts payable
39,760
43,005
Accrued expenses
51,339
42,762
Contract liability
8,317
5,609
Income taxes payable
6,435
1,893
Due to IDT Corporation, net
109
257
Other current liabilities
2,132
2,494
Total current liabilities
108,092
97,473
Other current liabilities
2,965
3,787
Total liabilities
111,057
101,260
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Equity:
Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:
Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
19,743
19,743
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—3,500; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
16
16
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,582 and 25,966 shares issued and 24,600 and 24,646 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
266
260
Additional paid-in capital
141,787
140,746
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,982 and 1,320 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
(13,922)
(9,839)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,994
3,827
Accumulated deficit
(56,673)
(56,658)
Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity
94,211
98,095
Noncontrolling interests
(11,648)
(12,016)
Total equity
82,563
86,079
Total liabilities and equity
$
193,620
$
187,339
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:
Electricity
$
103,799
$
91,793
$
290,783
$
227,671
Natural gas
7,609
2,724
48,458
24,190
Other
1,756
1,809
6,970
24,591
Total revenues
113,164
96,326
346,211
276,452
Cost of revenues
70,788
69,010
262,540
200,744
Gross profit
42,376
27,316
83,671
75,708
Operating expenses and losses:
Selling, general and administrative (i)
28,853
18,831
75,366
54,287
Impairment of assets
6,650
—
6,650
993
Income from operations
6,873
8,485
1,655
20,428
Interest income
8
21
28
164
Interest expense
(99)
(48)
(311)
(223)
Equity in the net income (loss) in equity method investees, net
52
(146)
215
(1,698)
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments
(5,312)
—
1,710
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
—
4,226
—
Other (loss) income, net
(17)
291
267
390
Income before income taxes
1,505
8,603
7,790
19,061
Provision for income taxes
(3,822)
(2,406)
(7,515)
(5,563)
Net (loss) income
(2,317)
6,197
275
13,498
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(31)
(531)
(821)
(1,026)
Net (loss) income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.
(2,286)
6,728
1,096
14,524
Dividends on preferred stock
(370)
(370)
(1,111)
(1,111)
Net (loss) income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
$
(2,656)
$
6,358
$
(15)
$
13,413
(Loss) Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.10)
$
0.25
$
(0.00)
$
0.51
Diluted
$
(0.10)
$
0.24
$
(0.00)
$
0.50
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of (loss) earnings per share:
Basic
25,514
25,928
25,867
26,107
Diluted
25,514
26,769
25,867
26,839
Dividends declared per common share
$
—
$
0.085
$
—
$
0.245
(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses
$
531
$
447
$
1,680
$
1,331
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Operating activities
Net income
$
275
$
13,498
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,326
2,219
Impairment of assets
6,650
993
Deferred income taxes
2,877
4,838
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable
8,018
2,209
Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment
(1,710)
—
Stock-based compensation
1,680
1,331
Equity in the net (income) loss in equity method investees
(215)
1,698
Gain on sale of subsidiary
(4,226)
—
Loss on sale of assets held for sale
—
456
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
—
(98)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(7,570)
2,827
Inventory
(6,718)
3,218
Prepaid expenses
(1,524)
2,166
Other current assets and other assets
(13,718)
(633)
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,414
2,018
Contract liability
2,796
(12,393)
Due to IDT Corporation
(148)
(266)
Income taxes payable
4,542
(43)
Net cash provided by operating activities
86
24,038
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(158)
(125)
Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale
—
48
Proceeds from the sale of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed
4,550
—
Purchase of marketable equity securities
(1,000)
—
Investments in equity method investee
—
(1,502)
Purchase of short-term equity investments
(750)
—
Payment of acquisition of intangible
—
(298)
Repayment of notes receivable
14
14
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,656
(1,863)
Financing activities
Dividends paid
(1,111)
(7,543)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
—
1,000
Repayment of revolving line of credit
—
(3,514)
Proceeds from loan
—
1,395
Repayment of loan
—
—
Purchases of Class B common stock
(3,847)
(1,634)
Repayment of notes payable
—
(25)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
18
Purchase of Class B common stock from employees upon vesting of restricted shares
(236)
(263)
Repayment of loan payable
—
(930)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,194)
(11,496)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(221)
(3)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,673)
10,676
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
43,184
38,554
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
40,511
$
49,230
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter 2021
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed for the third quarter 2021, as well as for the third quarter 2020, Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.
Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.
Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.
Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.
Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.
Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.
Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.
Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.
Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a Consoliadated Basis and for Genie Retail Energy (GRE)
Consolidated
GRE
Three months ended September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021)
Net loss attributable to Genie Energy LTD
$ (2,286)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(31)
Net loss
$ (2,317)
Provision for income taxes
(3,822)
Other loss, net
(17)
Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities and investments
(5,312)
Interest income
8
Interest expense
(99)
Equity in the net income of equity method investees
52
Income from operations
$ 6,873
$ 19,715
Add:
Stock-based compensation
531
155
Depreciation and amortization
881
90
Subtract:
Equity in the net income of equity method investees
(52)
Impairment of assets
(6,650)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 14,987
$ 19,960
Consolidated
GRE
Three months ended September 30, 2020 (Q3 2020)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy LTD
$ 6,728
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(531)
Net income
$ 6,197
Provision for income taxes
(2,406)
Other income, net
291
Interest income
21
Interest expense
(48)
Equity in the net loss of equity method investees
(146)
Income from operations
$ 8,485
$ 12,228
Add:
Stock-based compensation
447
172
Depreciation and amortization
670
117
Subtract:
Equity in the net loss of equity method investees
146
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 9,456
$ 12,517
