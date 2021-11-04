Eastampton Township, New Jersey Pursues Digital Transformation

EASTAMPTON, NJ., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Eastampton Township, New Jersey where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The township recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Eastampton will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials have initially utilized GovPilot for Certificate of Continued Occupancy Inspections, Business Registration, and Contract Management. The township will add several more digital processes in the near future including pet licenses, landlord registrations, marriage licenses, vital record requests, a digitized planning and zoning board, and others.

Eastampton has also deployed GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the township website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

"Initially we implemented a few GovPilot processes to enable more efficient operations and provide convenient constituent services in certain departments. After replacing those paper processes with GovPilot, we realized how effective the platform is, and decided to deepen our relationship with the vendor by deploying all of the 200+ processes across our government", said Kim White, Eastampton's Township Manager. White added, "Prior to GovPilot, employees had to search for paper records filed in the basement and relay that information to a colleague or resident. Now, digital records are accessible in seconds by government employees, from any device at any time. GovPilot is the partner best suited to meet our objectives of delivering responsive constituent services and greater efficiency."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Eastampton Township on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Eastampton."

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for four consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

