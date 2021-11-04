Clinch partners with Hiretual for faster, smarter AI hiring solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch a PageUp Company, a leading provider of recruitment marketing software, today announced a global partnership with Hiretual , a next-level recruitment software that surfaces underrepresented talent so recruiters can find the right fit faster.

The partnership will now allow Clinch customers to use Hiretual's AI-powered hiring solution for matching the right candidate to the right role. With Hiretual, Talent Acquisition teams can scale their organizations with intelligent sourcing, engagement, integrations, and analysis.

Clinch and Hiretual: Better Together

Joint customers will now be able to:

Scale and accelerate their hiring efforts with superior AI sourcing technology.

Increase candidate engagement and reduce time to hire.

Enjoy sophisticated talent pipelining functionality and candidate rediscovery.

Shorten the screening and recruitment process to hire the best talent at speed.

Steven Jiang, Hiretual Co-Founder/CEO, says, "Clinch and Hiretual share a common mission: helping companies connect with the best people. With Clinch's recruitment marketing capabilities and Hiretual's intelligent sourcing, engagement, and analytic functionalities, customers are empowered to make better hires ahead of the competition."

Mark Rice, CEO, Clinch a PageUp Company, says, "Partnering with Hiretual means our customers can scale and innovate their hiring processes. With industry-leading AI sourcing technology paired with Clinch's deep recruitment marketing functionality, customers will gain a leg-up on the competition to make better, faster hires."

About Hiretual

Hiretual's recruitment software transforms your hiring technology of today to build your workforce of the future. Scale your organization with intelligent sourcing, engagement, analysis, and integrations - all while working with your existing platforms.

Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com .

About Clinch a PageUp Company

The powerful Clinch platform optimizes each step of the Recruitment Marketing funnel - including sophisticated career site and content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management.

Customers love Clinch for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, Clinch is a truly global solution. Clinch, a PageUp Company, has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin, and Singapore.

PageUp media contact:

Angela Castles

PageUp

M: +61 402 441 046

E: angelac@pageuppeople.com

