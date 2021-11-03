St. Catherine University Launches Effort To Raise Money To Develop More BIPOC Women Leaders In Science

ST. PAUL, Minn, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Catherine University, a private women's college that boasts one of the most diverse female minority student populations in the country, has launched an effort to raise money to develop more BIPOC women leaders in science. The project, called Expanding HERIzons , also seeks to attract, educate and place more BIPOC women in STEM careers.

Nearly 42 percent of St. Kate's population is BIPOC women and its leadership in the STEM area is also diverse. St. Kates kicked off Expanding HERizons at a town hall in early October that was moderated by MPR's Kerri Miller and included St. Kate's STEM leadership, alumni, students, faculty and the general public. To watch the full discussion, which was called How Brown and Black Women in Science Can Save the World, click here.

"We need to double the number of BIPOC women leaders in science in the next five years because it's critical they provide solutions to world problems that take into consideration the entire population and often differentially affect their own communities," said St. Kate's Executive Vice President and Provost, Anita Thomas Ph.D. "We are determined to be loud and bold about growing that number because with our diverse student body and faculty in science, we are in a prime position to educate this population of future women leaders."

In addition to attracting more BIPOC women leaders in science, Expanding HERizons is also raising money to renovate and update the university's science and technology facilities. Many of St. Kate's science majors attend classes in the Mendel building, where the laboratory tables and benches were new in the 1970s.

"We do a fantastic job educating women in the sciences. This is done through small class sizes, a high level of one on one attention, deep mentoring, and an active alumni network that is engaged in our student's career pathway," said Beth Halloran, Executive Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer at St. Kate's. "Now we are turning our efforts to a capital project to provide state-of-the-art classroom and lab spaces that will focus on interdisciplinary and collaborative learning. We are aggressively seeking partners who value science, women and equity to help us accomplish our funding goals."

St. Kate's University is more than 80 percent of the way to its $130M capital campaign goal with two years left in the campaign. The capital campaign will provide the funds to upgrade facilities, further invest in students and faculty and continue the University's mission of educating the next generation of women leaders and influencers.

About the University of St. Catherine

Sustained by a legacy of visionary women, St. Catherine University educates women to lead and influence. We are a diverse community of learners dedicated to academic rigor, core Catholic values, and a heartfelt commitment to social justice. St. Kate's offers degrees at all levels in the humanities, arts, sciences, healthcare, and business fields that engage women in uncovering positive ways of transforming the world. St. Kate's students learn and discern wisely, and live and lead justly — all to power lives of meaning. Discover more at stkate.edu.

