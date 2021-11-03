Adventures by Disney Announces Expedition Cruises to the Arctic

Expanded cruise destinations in 2023 offer families a unique way to explore the abundant wildlife and breathtaking landscapes of the Polar Regions and the Galápagos Islands

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will journey through fjords and pass ice floes as they explore the spectacular landscapes and diverse wildlife of the Arctic on an all-new Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruise. With voyages beginning in 2023, guests will embark on an exciting adventure with a team of naturalists and Adventure Guides for an unforgettable adventure with the whole family. Select sailings add an extra bit of magic to the adventure with special guests, including former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde who will lead sketching sessions on an upcoming Arctic Expedition Cruise.

During the Adventures by Disney Arctic Expedition Cruise, travelers will embark on daily boat excursions where they may spot unique wildlife including polar bears, reindeer, arctic foxes and walruses. (PONANT/Nathalie Michel, photographer)

Also in 2023, travelers will have more opportunities to explore Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands with added sailings to both destinations. Bookings open to the public on Nov. 12, 2021. More details on Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises can be found on the Expedition Cruising with Disney page of AdventuresByDisney.com.

Sailing aboard intimate, purpose-built ships specially designed to access remote destinations, guests will experience pristine natural wonders and diverse wildlife throughout the adventure on Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises. With nature at the heart of every experience, these ships and a broad range of excursions enable expert naturalists and Adventure Guides to bring the stories of these regions to life, both on land and at sea.

New Family Expedition Cruises to the Arctic

With the introduction of the Arctic Expedition Cruise, Adventures by Disney now offers family vacation experiences to both polar regions, each with its own distinctive landscape and wildlife. Scheduled for two departures in 2023 (June and July), the 10-day, nine-night, Arctic Expedition Cruises will sail on a charted adventure with PONANT, a leader in luxury polar expeditions.

Former Imagineer Joe Rohde will join the July 2023 sailing and will delight guests with amazing tales from his Disney career and share his passion for nature and conservation. Rohde will also host fun sketching sessions for guests, even those with no artistic experience.

Following a welcome dinner and overnight stay in Oslo, Norway, adventurers fly to Svalbard to board Le Boreal to explore Northern Norway and the Arctic. Unlike its polar opposite, the Arctic is home to permanent residents and has a fascinating history of human inhabitants. While in Longyearbyen, the largest town of Norway's Svalbard archipelago and the northernmost settlement on the planet with a permanent population of more than 1,000, guests will further explore this former mining town.

Guests will view the breathtaking glaciers of this region's most beautiful fjord, Kongsfjorden and embark on daily boat excursions where they may see some of the region's unique wildlife including polar bears, reindeer, arctic foxes and walruses.

Family Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

Adventures by Disney has added three departures for the 12-day, 11-night Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises which will sail with PONANT. The added itineraries will depart in December 2022 and early 2023.

This adventure takes travelers to the southernmost tip of Argentine Patagonia, to visit the resort town of Ushuaia before boarding their vessel to travel through the Drake Passage. As the journey continues, guests will soak in the awe-inspiring landscapes of Antarctica, where each day brings a new adventure. Daily boat excursions and hikes along the continent's shorelines, provide the opportunity to catch glimpses of native wildlife like seabirds, penguins and seals in their natural habitat. With offshore activities defined by nature, every wildlife viewing will be unique to the sailing.

Pre-cruise Experience in Buenos Aires

Travelers booked on an Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruise can add even more adventure with the Buenos Aires Escape. This four-day, three-night guided group experience will highlight must-see attractions as well as the hidden gems of Argentina's capital. Guests will learn to dance the tango with a private demonstration, enjoy the countryside tradition of horseback riding while visiting a local estancia and experience the epicurean delights and cosmopolitan culture of Buenos Aires.

Family Expedition Cruises in the Galápagos Islands

Also returning for a second year of sailing in 2023, the Adventures by Disney Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise is an adventurous nine-day, eight-night sailing aboard the boutique expedition ship, the Galápagos Legend. Five departures have been added for 2023 which will explore the diverse islands and ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands. This cruise is operated in collaboration with Go Galápagos.

On excursions led by naturalists, adventurers will discover the archipelago's spectacular vistas and remarkable diversity of plant and animal species, with possible sightings of the albatross, frigate bird, blue-footed booby, giant tortoise, marine iguana and Galápagos penguin. Trip highlights include snorkeling in turquoise waters inhabited by sea lions, reef fish and sea turtles; hiking across the islands' diverse terrain; and paddling in transparent kayaks along sheltered coves.

Pre-cruise Experience in the Amazon

The Adventures by Disney Amazon Escape can add even more adventure to a Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise. Following an overnight stay in Quito, travelers will spend three or four nights on the Anakonda river boat and see the Amazon rainforest up close from the ground and the tree tops. Guests will explore the Napo River by motorized canoe in search of the elusive pink river dolphin, enjoy a guided nocturnal rainforest walk to witness animals that would go unseen during daylight and more.

With exceptional service, storytelling and authentic cultural experiences, all Adventures by Disney vacations are designed to appeal to the interests and needs of the entire family, allowing parents, grandparents and young adventurers to discover the world together. On all Adventures by Disney expedition cruises, families will relax and play together aboard an intimate expedition ship as a team of Adventure Guides lead engaging programming for adults and Junior Adventurers alike.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresByDisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

