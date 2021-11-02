Shoreline Biosciences Announces $140M Financing To Advance Pipeline Of Next Generation Cell Immunotherapies

Financing accelerates the growth of Shoreline's pipeline of iPSC-based cell immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients and enables the buildout of smart manufacturing capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced the completion of a $140M financing, led by Ally Bridge Group, with participation from new investors Eventide Asset Management, BeiGene, Irving Investors, Kingdon, NS Investment, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, and Superstring. Existing investors Boxer Capital, BVF Partners, L.P., Commodore Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Kite, a Gilead Company, Stork Capital, Wedbush Healthcare Partners and an undisclosed leading global investment firm, also participated. In connection with the financing, Frank Yu, Founder, CEO and CIO of Ally Bridge Group, joined the Shoreline Board of Directors.

"We are proud of Shoreline's tremendous progress over the past year, including next generation, more persistent and more effective iPSC-derived NK cells, enhancing our core technologies, advancing our preclinical programs, establishing transformative and validating partnerships with Kite and BeiGene, creating smart manufacturing methods, and attracting exceptional talent to support our next phase of development and growth," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline's co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With this financing and our corporate partnerships, Shoreline has now more than $300 million to continue building our pipeline of safe, effective and affordable cellular immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies."

"Having invested in – and followed closely for several years -- the iPSC-derived NK cells-based therapeutics field which has made highly encouraging progress in the clinic, we are convinced of the true differentiation demonstrated by the Shoreline technology platform. Ally Bridge Group, a leading investor in best-in-class cell therapy companies from oncology to autoimmune diseases, expects Shoreline to be a new category leader," said Frank Yu, Founder, CEO and CIO of Ally Bridge Group.

The proceeds from the financing will allow Shoreline to continue the advancement of its proprietary iPSC platform focused on developing next generation natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapies, create potent and persistent NK cell-specific Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) as well as switchable CAR-NK cell engagers and macrophage-specific CARs to treat blood cancers, solid tumors, and other health conditions. With the close of this financing, Shoreline is well-capitalized with greater than $300 million, including committed partnership R&D funding, to execute on its goals and advance its pipeline.

Shoreline is dedicated to creating next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer that overcome the current limitations of first-generation cell therapy products. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has strategic partnerships with Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global biotechnology company, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization partnerships with well-established organizations, and is supported by high-quality investors. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

