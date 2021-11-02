Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Idea Forum, 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on November 15-16th and in The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery One on One Investor Conference on December 2nd, 2021.

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Idea Forum, 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will host 1x1 meetings virtually on Monday and Tuesday, November 15-16 th

Yatin Suneja , Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Guggenheim Securities, LLC will host a fireside chat with Dr. Mehra on Tuesday, Nov. 16 th at 2:20pm ET

For conference and fireside chat registration visit: https://guggenheim-neuro-immuno-conference-2021.videoshowcase.net/login

The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery One on One Investor Conference

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will host 1x1 and small group meetings virtually on Thursday December 2 nd

For registration and more information email: events@benchmarkcompany.com

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

