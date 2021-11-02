The Incredible Egg and Derek Hough Toast to Tradition with Eggceptional Holiday Recipe Remakes America's egg farmers inspire families to elevate traditional and beloved recipes with exciting and on-trend flavors this holiday season

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, America's egg farmers are partnering with multi-talented entertainer and three-time Emmy Award winner Derek Hough and beloved chefs and bakers from across the U.S. to launch Eggceptional Holiday Recipe Remakes. As Millennials and young parents are yearning for nostalgia, Hough and the Incredible Egg want to showcase traditional family recipes reimagined with fresh ingredients, updated flavors and new cooking styles to inspire families to recreate their own beloved recipes.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8978551-incredible-egg-derek-hough-eggceptional-holiday-recipe-remakes

"Food has been a centerpiece of our family gatherings and recreating these classics recipes gives me a chance to fall back in love with some of my favorite foods growing up and rediscover the magic of holiday cooking," says Hough. "Plus, every dish is simply made better with the Incredible Egg. Eggs are as versatile as they are delicious, the perfect ingredient for holiday season baking, cooking and entertaining."

Throughout November and December, Hough will be sharing a few of his own eggceptional holiday recipes remade, all childhood favorites made modern to enjoy during the holidays. Follow Hough on Instagram, @DerekHough, for recipes like a Sheet Pan Egg in a Bagel Hole, Seasonal Deviled Eggs Three Ways, Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffing and Eggnog Waffle Cookies.

"I can't wait to share some of my family's favorite meals with an updated spin, and see how everyone else is remaking their own traditional meals," adds Hough.

Hough and America's egg farmers have teamed up with some of your favorite foodies, chefs and bakers who will share how they plan on remaking some of their cherished family recipes.

Joining Hough in sharing eggceptional holiday recipe remakes are best-selling cookbook author of Cooking with Shereen from Scratch: Because You Can!, Chef Shereen Pavlides; host of Delicious Miss Brown on Food Network, Kardea Brown; best-selling cookbook author, founder/CEO of Casa Marcela and Emmy-nominated Chef Marcela Valladolid, recipe creator and food photographer behind Browned Butter Blondie, Heather Mubarak; culinary and baking expert Jocelyn Delk Adams; and award-winning blogger and founder of Cherish 365, Jennifer Borget.

These culinary experts will all share how they're remaking their own traditional family recipes with tips on how simple it can be to incorporate new, on-trend and unique flavors into your family's holiday favorites.

"No matter how you celebrate, time-honored family recipes are a central part of the holiday festivities, and, besides love and care, eggs are a key ingredient to making these recipes and holiday moments special," says Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "But if you're like me, you're always looking for just a little twist or tweak to make those legacy recipes even just a little better with a fusion of new flavors or cooking methods. So consider this your challenge: What cherished holiday recipe is ready for a redo in your family? Pick up an extra dozen eggs and bring those reimagined holiday recipes to life this holiday season!"

Have a beloved holiday recipe ready for a redo in your family? Share your reimagined holiday recipe by tagging @incredibleegg in your creations and using #EggceptionalHolidays.

The Incredible Egg is kicking off the holiday season with its own Eggceptional Holiday Recipe Remakes. Visit www.IncredibleEgg.org for holiday recipe ideas inspired by all the best flavors of the celebratory season, including Eggnog French Toast, Gingerbread Dutch Baby, Deviled Eggs Three Ways and more.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. The AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

