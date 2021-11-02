Incentivio, Otter Partner to Bridge the Gap Between First and Third-Party Ordering

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentivio, the all-in-one digital guest experience platform, and Otter, an order management and analytics solution, are pleased to announce a new partnership that will help restaurants enhance the guest experience and streamline operations.

Otter helps restaurants improve their efficiency by consolidating all delivery orders into a single platform. Incentivio offers restaurants the ability to own their guest relationship and data while offering cutting-edge, branded online ordering and native mobile apps, marketing tools, and loyalty programs.

Together, Incentivio and Otter will allow restaurants to manage their third-party and first-party digital guest experience and engage and reward guests across all the different ways they interact with the restaurant.

The partnership also includes full menu syncing between Otter and Incentivio, so restaurant operators can manage their digital, in-store and third-party delivery menus in one system, in real-time.

"While our mission is to help restaurants engage with their guests, and drive digital orders directly, third-party delivery providers are still an important part of many restaurants' marketing and business strategies," says Rajat Bhakri, CEO & Co-Founder of Incentivio. "The partnership between Incentivio and Otter will allow restaurants to take advantage of the best of both while simplifying both order and menu management."

