Haig Partners Advises on Sale of Blue Dog RV to RV Retailer, One of the Largest RV Dealership Transactions on Record

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to John and Rebecca Asplund in the sale of their Blue Dog RV dealership group ("Blue Dog") to RV Retailer, LLC ("RV Retailer"). Blue Dog is one of the largest RV dealership groups in the US with 12 stores in Post Falls, ID, Spokane, WA, Pasco, WA, Bend, OR, Redmond, OR, Portland, OR, Medford OR, Kalispell, MT, Las Vegas, NV, Bakersfield, CA, Redding, CA and Fleetwood, PA.

Haig Partners Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor on One of the Largest RV Dealership Transactions in the U.S.

John and Rebecca Asplund said, "We've enjoyed working with so many talented associates to serve tens of thousands of customers all over the western part of the US. When we decided along with our teammate Marc Hauser that we'd like some assistance putting together the right deal to maximize the value of our business, we were referred to Alan Haig and Pete Thiel at Haig Partners. They did a truly impressive job interacting with the folks at RV Retailer and helping us to reach an agreement with them." Daniel Hoops of Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP provided legal counsel to Blue Dog.

"We appreciate the opportunity to represent John and Rebecca Asplund and Marc Hauser in the sale of Blue Dog RV, one of the largest RV dealership transactions ever," said Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "Theirs is a classic story of entrepreneurs working hard and taking risks to achieve great success. And we congratulate the team at RV Retailer for continuing its mission to build an impressive RV dealership group."

Haig Partners has represented RV dealers in the sale of 17 dealerships in the United States totaling $680 million in revenue, more than any other firm."

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, heavy truck, and RV dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 280 dealership transactions for more than 535 dealerships totaling over $7.9 billion, more than any other team in the industry. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

