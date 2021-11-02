CrossCountry Consulting Expands Accounting Advisory Practice in Newly Formed South Africa Office

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Anita Stemmet has been appointed Partner in the firm's Accounting Advisory Practice and will lead the firm's newly formed South Africa office. With extensive experience in corporate transactions and IFRS reporting, Stemmet will support and serve the needs of the firm's U.S.-based clients across all practice areas and will play an instrumental role in developing an integrated solutions strategy.

CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting)

Stemmet has over 30 years of experience leading the audits of all sizes of private and public companies, groups, and local subsidiaries of multinational organizations. She is experienced in stakeholder management and working with members of the board of directors, and audit and risk committees. By partnering with clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges, the firm regularly helps CFOs, controllers, and their organizations anticipate and respond to accounting changes, increased financial reporting, new accounting standards, and transaction-related demands by improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth.

"We have been fortunate to make key leadership hires such as Anita, which allow us to deliver technology-driven and industry-aligned solutions that help to elevate our clients in a hypercompetitive landscape," said Shawn Degnan, CrossCountry Consulting's Accounting Advisory Practice Lead. "Anita has a sterling reputation for delivering quality, value, and innovation to clients, and we are pleased to welcome such an experienced, forward-looking leader."

"I'm really proud to join CrossCountry's Advisory practice in this growth phase and, specifically, to have the opportunity to lead the newly formed South Africa office," said Anita Stemmet. "I'll be relying on the strong existing operational framework while supporting and serving projects across all service lines, as well as embedding CrossCountry's 'better experience' culture among our local employees."

Prior to joining CrossCountry, Stemmet served as Director and Assurance Partner at PwC for more than 20 years as an auditor and a member of the Africa Partner Admissions Council. Additionally, she was the Ethics Champion of PwC Western Cape, lead the regional Learning & Development group for many years, and was a founding member of the PwC Global Gender Advisory Council (rebranded as the D&I Council).

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

Contact: Lea Hutchins, lhutchins@crosscountry-consulting.com, (703) 244-8471

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting