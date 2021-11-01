Foot and ankle physicians and surgeons say men tend to ignore problems until they become a crisis.

Podiatrists Encourage Hispanic Men to Seek Regular Care for Diabetes Foot and ankle physicians and surgeons say men tend to ignore problems until they become a crisis.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans slowly return to normal activities, podiatrists are sending a clear message to their male—and particularly Hispanic male—patients: It's time to start taking care of your diabetes. Foot and ankle surgeons say men tend to avoid care and ignore complications of diabetes until it's too late, and that sociocultural factors make the problem worse among Hispanic men.

APMA separates diabetes myth from fact in a new campaign for Diabetes Awareness Month.

Men tend to ignore diabetes until too late, and sociocultural factors make the problem worse among Hispanic men.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is marking November's Diabetes Awareness Month with a public education campaign designed to urge Hispanic men to take better care of themselves and to incorporate regular care from a podiatrist into their overall diabetes care. The campaign, Es Hora, encourages Hispanic men with diabetes to take steps to manage their blood sugar, be alert to changes in their feet, and see a podiatrist for regular diabetic foot care. The campaign also dispels myths about diabetes that are common to the Hispanic community.

"Hispanics are twice as likely as non-Hispanic whites to be diagnosed with diabetes," said APMA President Jeffrey R. DeSantis, DPM, FACFAS. "Combine that with greater barriers to care, and this is a population at very high risk for serious complications from diabetes."

Hispanic men tend to put their families first and are often providers, meaning they overlook their own health needs. There are also common myths and misconceptions about diabetes and its treatment options within the Hispanic community. Traditional natural remedies, such as aloe vera, may be favored for healing over modern wound care, for example.

"Diabetes can cause serious complications in the feet, including non-healing wounds, infection, and even amputation," said Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, chair of the APMA Communications Committee. "That's why it's so important to educate this population about how they can manage their diabetes and protect their feet, which will keep them on the job and at the heart of their families."

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.apma.org/diabetes.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

Contact:

Peggy Tresky

pstresky@apma.org

301-581-9200

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Podiatric Medical Association