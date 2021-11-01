TGOD Signs Agreement with Acosta Canada for Dedicated Sales Force Representation to Drive Increased Market Penetration

Dedicated sales force in key markets will increase product distribution at the retail level, enabling a greater focus for increasing sales

Acosta is the sales powerhouse behind the most recognized brands and a proven resource for top retailers across the U.S. and Canada

TGOD to leverage Acosta's significant expertise in recruiting, training, and managing a dedicated sales force to optimize engagement with retail budtenders and store managers

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Acosta Canada Corp ("Acosta") for exclusive and dedicated sales representation of TGOD's adult recreational cannabis brands in key provinces across Canada.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. logo (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.)

The Company made the strategic decision to move away from a syndicated sales model in order to enable scaled growth with a dedicated sales force through greater product education, market penetration and distribution for its TGOD™, Highly Dutch Organic™ and Ripple™ brand portfolios in the key markets of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland.

"With dedicated sales representation in key markets, we are confident that we will see stronger product distribution at the retail level, enabling greater focus, control, and flexibility for increasing awareness, imparting product knowledge and budtender training, and influencing consumer sales transactions with our retail channel partners" commented Gayle Duncan, TGOD's Chief Growth Officer. "Acosta is a proven sales resource behind the most recognized leading brands which they represent to top retailers across Canada and the U.S. By leveraging their significant expertise in recruiting, training, and managing a dedicated force, we will optimize our engagement with retail budtenders and store managers, provide increased sales, merchandising and marketing support, and simply bring better value to them with minimal disruption to their operations," added Duncan.

TGOD also added a Regional Manager role for Quebec and Atlantic Canada to its team and named a Regional Manager in Calgary to support its presence in Western Canada.

"Acosta is thrilled to leverage our retail expertise and best-in-class systems and processes through our partnership with TGOD," said Bill Ivany, President of Acosta Canada. "TGOD and Acosta's shared values and focus on delivering growth make this new partnership an exciting one for delivering unified value to TGOD's industry partners through our dedicated team of TGOD representatives. We look forward to growing with TGOD in Canada and beyond in the coming years."

TGOD's product portfolio offers a wide array of categories, strains, potency, and formats. With the recent launches of Organic Sugar Bush Sativa and Organic Maple Kush Indica Flowers, Highly Dutch Marrakech Gold Blond Hash, and rapid-dissolving Ripple Quicksticks, the company continues to expand its portfolio to address the diverse needs and preferences of consumers who seek high-quality cannabis products and who appreciate TGOD's approach to organic cultivation, sustainability, and transparency.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected sales, statements about the offering of any products in any jurisdiction, statements about product education, statements about market penetration and statements about retail store presence and engagement with retailers. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.