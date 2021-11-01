Rick Harvey Named One of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors for 2021

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that Rick Harvey, District Vice President for Graybar's New York District and a member of Graybar's Board of Directors, has been named one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors for 2021.

"This well-deserved recognition honors Rick's remarkable accomplishments, his strong leadership and his commitment to Graybar's success," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "We congratulate Rick on this prestigious achievement, and we thank him for his extraordinary contributions to our company and our industry."

Rick first joined Graybar in 1983 as a warehouse employee. He progressed through positions in counter sales, customer service, sales, product management and district sales management. Rick was elected to Graybar's Board of Directors in 2018. In addition to his many career achievements, Rick holds a bachelor's degree in management and has successfully completed several executive education programs.

"I am extremely humbled to receive this incredible honor from Savoy Magazine," Rick said. "While this honor recognizes my personal achievements, it is also a testament to Graybar's commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels of our organization."

