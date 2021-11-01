The Brattle Group Welcomes Senior Consultant Benjamin Wagner

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Benjamin Wagner to its Washington, DC office as a Senior Consultant with the firm's global Antitrust & Competition practice. Mr. Wagner specializes in mergers and antitrust litigation matters, and is an expert in applied econometrics.

Benjamin Wagner, The Brattle Group

"We're thrilled to have Ben on board to enhance our growing Antitrust & Competition practice," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "His expertise in merger reviews and complex issues of antitrust litigation will be invaluable to our clients, and he is an excellent addition to the Brattle team."

"I am very much looking forward to using my experience on behalf of Brattle's clients and to help the firm grow," said Mr. Wagner. "Brattle has an incredible team of competition experts, and I am especially excited to start working with and getting to know my new colleagues."

Mr. Wagner has extensive experience working on issues of class certification, liability, and damages in antitrust cases involving alleged price-fixing and collusion, and he also provides consulting services on the merger review processes of enforcement agencies. His work often focuses on performing complex analyses of large datasets and developing damages models.

Mr. Wagner has served clients and worked with experts across a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, transportation, healthcare, retail stores, and consumer packaged goods.

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Wagner was a Senior Vice President at an international economics consulting firm, based in Washington, DC.

