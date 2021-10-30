MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP IN THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court the Western District of Pennsylvania, Case No. 2:21-cv-01504, on behalf of public common shareholders of CONSOL Coal Resources LP ("CCR" or the "Company") who held CCR securities as of the record date on November 29, 2020, and were harmed by CCR and its board of directors (the "Board"), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the merger of CCR with CONSOL Energy, Inc. ("CEIX") (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, CCR acquired CEIX, with former CCR stockholders receiving 0.73 shares of CEIX per share of CCR they owned (the "Exchange Ratio"). The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration was inadequate and that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 provided stockholders with materially incomplete and misleading information with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The merger completed on December 30, 2020.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2022. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/consol-coal-resources-lp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.



Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341



Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

