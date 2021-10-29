Sigo Seguros Wins 2021 FinTech Frontier Pitch Competition

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a live pitch final streamed virtually around the U.S. Sigo Seguros , an insurtech providing auto insurance for the Spanish speaking population, has been named first place winner and recipient of a $35,000 cash award in the 2021 FinTech Frontier Pitch Competition .

Sigo Seguros, pitched by Co-founder & CEO Nestor Solari (Center) took home first place, followed by Rente (left) who placed second and Kiddie Kredit (right) received third.

Cincinnati startup Rente , a social-fintech renter data platform, was awarded second place prize of $25,000, and KiddieKredit , a financial literacy platform teaching healthy credit practices, was awarded the third place prize of $15,000.

The pitch competition, presented by Cintrifuse , Cincinnati's catalyst for startup innovation, as well as by Western & Southern Financial Group , Fifth Third Bank , and JobsOhio , included a series of video pitches from ten finalists, followed by live Q&A between judges and finalists. Winners were determined by a scoring rubric including judge scores and popular vote amongst the virtual audience.

"Winning Fintech Frontier's pitch competition is not only a distinct honor, but a vote of confidence in our mission" says Nestor Solari, Founder & CEO of Sigo. "We believe everyone deserves equal access to financial services, and that the way our industry assesses risk can be more equitable. We graciously accept this award and extend our congratulations to all of the finalists."

Sixty-five submissions were received from across the country: from Texas, California, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Boston and more. The national pitch competition aims to highlight the most innovative, early-stage FinTech startups of the future, with a focus on: Increasing Access, Data & Privacy and Supply Chain, and offers one of the largest cash prize pools in the U.S.

This year's judges were Maribeth Rahe, President & CEO of Fort Washington Investment Advisors; Ron Rock, Senior Director, Insurtech, JobsOhio; Mike Crawford, Vice President of Digital, Fifth Third Bank; and George Cook, Founder of Honeycomb Credit and FinTech Frontier 2020 Pitch Competition Champion.

"The quality and potential of the finalists is outstanding, and we are excited to follow their individual successes as they build the future of fintech," said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of Cintrifuse. "The competition was absolutely fierce. Congratulations to Sigo, Rente, Kiddie Kredit and all the finalists on a fantastic competition."

The FinTech Frontier Pitch Contest finalists for 2021 were:

Willow Estate Planning, based in Cincinnati , simplifies the estate planning process. PayTheory , a Cincinnati–based company that created an electronic payment solution to help unbanked families and schools manage financial payments. , a Cincinnati–based company that created an electronic payment solution to help unbanked families and schools manage financial payments. Rente which utilizes open banking and AI to help landlords inclusively identify and retain profitable tenants , operated out of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and Cincinnati , which utilizes open banking and AI to help landlords inclusively identify and retain profitable tenants Sigo Seguros , a Texas -based inclusive auto insurance provider focused on serving the Spanish speaking community. , a-based inclusive auto insurance provider focused on serving the Spanish speaking community. Koinage , an Ohio -based company that developed a mobile app to help retailers and consumers manage change resulting from cash transactions. , an-based company that developed a mobile app to help retailers and consumers manage change resulting from cash transactions. Tesouro - a recently launched Cincinnati fintech, is rebuilding fintech infrastructure to enable companies to seamlessly embed modern financial services into their offering. KiddieKredit , based in Miami, FL , is a mobile app designed to educate children on the credit system by completing chores. , based in, is a mobile app designed to educate children on the credit system by completing chores. Doriot , out of Bloomington, IN , is a free, true-to-life simulation to empower you with the knowledge and confidence to become a startup investor. , out of, is a free, true-to-life simulation to empower you with the knowledge and confidence to become a startup investor. Basis Theory , based in Columbus, OH , provides the most flexible platform to protect data at rest with the same ubiquity as data in transit, touts its platform as "the tokenization API to secure anything," , based in, provides the most flexible platform to protect data at rest with the same ubiquity as data in transit, touts its platform as "the tokenization API to secure anything," AKRU , based in Cincinnati . AKRU's blockchain-based platform lets you invest in quality commercial real estate for as little as $1,000 . , based in. AKRU's blockchain-based platform lets you invest in quality commercial real estate for as little as

