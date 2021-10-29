Camp Sunshine hosts virtual "At Home" Halloween programs for families for the second year in a row

Camp Sunshine Delivers Halloween Magic Directly to Families' Homes Camp Sunshine hosts virtual "At Home" Halloween programs for families for the second year in a row

CASCO, Maine, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Sunshine – an award-winning, free retreat in Casco, Maine for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families continues their virtual program offerings Halloween Weekend.

(PRNewsfoto/Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, I)

After the continued success of their Camp Sunshine: Together at Home sessions, Camp Sunshine will once again host a Halloween program this weekend with activities for the whole family.

Families enrolled in this session have been mailed curated "Great Pumpkin Packages" filled with seasonal goodies, including a new autumn-themed puzzle, ingredients and recipes to make delicious fall treats, as well as arts and crafts supplies. Other session activities include presentations from the Jason Tardy Show and the Chewonki Foundation and (most importantly) the opportunity to connect with other families and volunteers via Zoom meetings.

"Although there is nothing like having families attend Camp Sunshine in person, these Camp Sunshine: Together at Home sessions have proved to be a meaningful alternative," said Michael Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director. "These programs have allowed us to continue serving families across the country throughout the pandemic, and have been designed to resemble what a traditional in-person session would look like at Camp Sunshine this time of year."

To learn more about how you can support Camp Sunshine's mission, please visit www.campsunshine.org

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. A bereavement session is also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc