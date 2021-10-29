Borzo Announces Q3 Results and over 10M Performed Deliveries

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borzo , the leading global same-day intracity delivery service for business, has announced the results of Q3 2021 and the record number of deliveries performed by its crowdsourced network of couriers in 10 countries.

In Q3 2021 Borzo performed 10 million deliveries translating to 1.7X YoY growth.

Borzo's courier pool surpasses 3 million couriers servicing over 2.8 million active clients.

Boroz's annual gross revenue runrate exceeds $150M .

Top performers of Q3 are Indonesia and Turkey with 9х and 5х YoY delivery volume growth.

"The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the entire market and pushed it forward by a few years in terms of consumer preferences", says Mike Alexandrovski, founder and CEO of Borzo. "And even then we've been able to outpace that growth and had a particularly strong quarter".

Borzo enables same-day intracity delivery via any route and transport, any weight or size. All customers need to do is request delivery on the Borzo website, in the mobile app, or via its API and a trusted courier will pick up and deliver the requested item. Behind the scenes the company applies its highly advanced algorithms to enable affordable, fast, precise delivery for the mass market – the algorithms optimize numerous parallel deliveries taking into account the geographical routes, packages' contents, couriers, and many others to ensure the feasibility of the same-day delivery.

On August 30th, Borzo announced its global rebranding to gather its regional presence under the single brand as well as the $35M Series C round it raised from a group of investors including Mubadala, VNV Global, RDIF, Flashpoint Venture Capital

About Borzo

Borzo is a global delivery service that enables intracity delivery for businesses. Deliveries range from on-demand to same-day and can be performed via any route, any transport, at any weight or size, for a competitive price. Their algorithms optimize numerous parallel deliveries taking into account the geographical routes, packages' contents, couriers and many others to ensure the feasibility of the same-day delivery. The services are available in 10 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam and are used by over 2 million customers ranging from individuals to enterprises with the main focus on SMEs. 2.5 million couriers perform more than 3 million deliveries a month through Borzo. For more information please visit borzodelivery.com

