Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference November 4th

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, November 4th with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3jwRgB9

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are proud to welcome industry leaders whose product offerings and services continue to support the needs of today's diverse consumer base," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

November 4th Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com