Guidehouse Insights Examines the Influence of Supply Chains on the Viability of Battery Chemistries in the Energy Storage Market Stakeholders can benefit by assessing value chain opportunities respective to their capabilities and geographical markets

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the market trends surrounding battery chemistries for energy storage, analyzes the battery value chain, and offers recommendations for stakeholders.

Advanced battery technologies for transportation and stationary energy storage have quickly evolved in recent years to prioritize performance and cost. Each storage application requires unique needs that have led to rapid developments in terms of chemistry and composition in the battery market. Outside forces such as global supply chains have also heavily influenced what chemistries remain viable amid accelerating adoption trends for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESSs). According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, application-specific chemistries can improve deployments and address supply chain barriers as adoption trends for EVs and ESSs accelerate.

"Battery chemistries are increasingly influencing market trends due to the diversity of chemistry options advancing through commercialization phases," says Maria Chavez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Focus on supply chains is also increasing as many battery manufacturers are moving away from chemistries that use expensive components that are scarce."

To address market challenges, Guidehouse Insights recommends that OEMs employ a forward-thinking approach to identify opportunities and barriers as technology develops. In addition, integrators need to study use-case, rather than general application, when weighing options for battery chemistries. Moreover, regulators should widen opportunities within the battery value chain to alleviate supply chain uncertainties, according to the report.

The report, The Divergence Between Battery Chemistries for Distributed Solar and Storage, examines the market trends surrounding battery chemistries, analyzes the different forces of the battery value chain, and concludes with recommendations for stakeholders. Battery chemistry trends can be highly susceptible to global raw material supplies and regulatory oversight, therefore the market dynamics around both issues should receive special attention. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

