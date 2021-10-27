Everise Named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2021 Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a technology-driven customer experience (CX) service provider, has been named as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2021. Newsweek awarded the top 100 companies as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a development center and think tank. The results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list pays tribute to companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"Since our founding, we have worked hard to build a people-first culture that champions innovative ideas. We know that culture empowers our people to create outstanding customer experiences for some of the world's best brands. It's an honor to be named to this list – especially because being listed reflects the engagement and sentiment of the Everise team," said Sudhir Agarwal, Everise founder and CEO.

Everise has been awarded as a Top Most Loved Workplace because of its commitment to build a culture that focuses on employee success. Some of the efforts Everise employees value the most are: company-provided training and licensing for full-time career opportunities for roles that traditionally were seasonal and hourly jobs, use of psychographic hiring to best match talent to opportunities, efforts to provide work-at-home opportunities and set employees up for success while working remotely, and a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"In order to compete for top talent, companies today have to be innovative and thoughtful about the environment they're creating for their employees," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Five key areas were measured to gauge employee sentiment: the level of collaboration at the firm; how positive workers are about their future at the company; how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels; and career achievement. Given the many challenges that arose from COVID-19, the survey also included company responses and adaptability to the pandemic, like return-to-office rules; workplace diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as compensation and benefits policies and practices.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute & Most Loved Workplace, and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. "This research provides the most comprehensive analysis available, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Newsweek in shining a light on these standout companies."

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Carter. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

PR Contact

