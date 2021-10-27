Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us"), today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Executed the Foreland Acquisition PSAs (1) on September 30, 2021 , which closed subsequent to quarter end on November 2, 2021

Closed the Tracker Acquisition (2) on July 20, 2021

Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $10.4 million , or $0.20 per Diluted Share

Net income of $18.8 million , or $0.20 per Adjusted Diluted Share (3)

Adjusted net income (3) of $30.7 million , or $0.35 per Adjusted Diluted Share (3)

Adjusted EBITDAX (3) of $65.0 million ( $27.36 per Boe)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $53.9 million

Free Cash Flow (3) of $17.8 million

Average daily production of 25,836 Boepd(4)

Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights

Closed the IRM Acquisition (5) , Tracker Acquisition (2) and Eagle Ford working interest acquisitions (6)

$2,035 million PV-10 (3) value estimated by the Company on October 1, 2021 with total estimated proved reserves of 160.0 MMBoe, based on NYMEX strip pricing, only including estimated proved developed reserves of 13.3 MMBoe from the Foreland Acquisition

$1,299 million PV-10 (3) value of estimated proved developed reserves of 96.5 MMBoe included in total proved reserve estimates above

Net loss attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $4.3 million , or $(0.09) per Diluted Share

Net loss of $7.5 million , or $(0.09) per Adjusted Diluted Share (3)

Adjusted net income of $64.4 million (3) , or $0.81 per Adjusted Diluted Share (3)

Adjusted EBITDAX (3) of $162.6 million ( $25.91 per Boe)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $147.3 million

Free Cash Flow (3) of $78.1 million

Average daily production of 22,978 Boepd(4)

(1) On November 2, 2021, we consummated the transactions contemplated in two purchase and sale agreements (the "Foreland Acquisition"). (2) On July 20, 2021, we consummated the transactions contemplated in two purchase and sale agreements (the "Tracker Acquisition"). A significant shareholder of Earthstone owned 49% of Tracker. (3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. (4) Represents reported sales volumes. (5) On January 7, 2021, we closed our acquisition (the "IRM Acquisition") of Independence Resources Management, LLC and certain of its affiliates ("IRM"). (6) We acquired additional working interests in certain of our Eagle Ford Trend properties in May and June 2021 for $48.0 million.

Management Comments

Mr. Robert J. Anderson, President and CEO of Earthstone, commented, "The Company had a strong third quarter, generating the highest quarterly production and Adjusted EBITDAX in the Company's history. Our focus on cost control is manifested in our lowest quarter ever for combined LOE and Cash G&A at just under $7.50 per Boe, with both LOE per Boe and Cash G&A coming in below our guidance. We ramped up operations in the quarter by adding a second drilling rig in the Midland Basin and continued our well completion program with four wells brought online and four wells in process of completing. After closing our fourth acquisition this year which will increase our cashflows and with the Company's strong free cash flow generation, we will improve upon our previously disclosed leverage target and are now on track to have Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX approaching 1.0x at year-end.

"Our continued efforts to create profitable growth and increased scale through acquisitions and effective operations is evident in our 75% increase in third quarter production versus the fourth quarter of last year. We will continue to search for profitable growth opportunities while executing on our operating plan, focusing on high margins and low costs and maintaining our strong balance sheet."

Operational Update

The Company has been operating one drilling rig in the Midland Basin since the first quarter of 2021 and added a second drilling rig in the third quarter. Currently both rigs are drilling in Upton County, Texas. One rig is on our Nickel Saloon five-well pad where we have a 100% working interest and will average approximately 10,000-foot laterals. The other rig is on our Benedum six-well pad where we hold a 100% working interest and will average 7,500-foot laterals. We expect to spud one additional pad before year-end with one of these rigs which will result in our operated program spudding 29 gross / 25.4 net wells for the year.

In Midland County, we completed three gross (2.1 net) wells late in the second quarter on our Hamman 45 pad where we targeted the Jo Mill, Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp B zones with average laterals of approximately 6,800 feet. These wells are currently producing ~1,500 Boepd (80% oil). We also recently completed a four well pad (3.8 net) on the IRM acreage acquired in early 2021. Completions occurred in the Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A zones with average laterals of approximately 5,000 feet and the wells are still cleaning up.

We are currently completing four gross (3.5 net) wells on our Hartgrove West pad in western Reagan County. These wells targeted the Wolfcamp B zones with an average lateral length of approximately 5,700 feet and we expect to have these wells online in November. We expect to bring our final pad online near year-end which will be three gross (2.3 net) wells from our Hamman 30 pad in Upton County bringing our total completed wells brought online for the year to 19 gross/15.4 net. Additionally, we expect to be in the process of completing five gross (5.0 net) wells on the Nickel Saloon pad around year-end and expect those wells to be online early in the first quarter of 2022.

Updated 2021 Guidance

The Company has updated its 2021 guidance based upon the closing of the Foreland Acquisition on November 1, 2021 and on current operational activity. The Company expects to generate significant positive free cash flow(1) in 2021. The Company's capital expenditures budget excludes acquisitions.

FY 2021 Capital Expenditures $ millions

(Net) Gross / Net

Operated

Wells Spudded Gross / Net

Operated

Wells On Line Net

Non-Operated

Wells On Line Drilling and Completions $120 – 130 29 / 25.4 19 / 15.4 0.7 Land / Infrastructure 10





FY 2021 Total Capital Expenditures $130 – 140















4Q 2021 Production







Average Daily Production (Boe/d) 28,500 – 29,500





% Oil 43% – 44%





% Liquids 72% – 73%















4Q 2021 Costs







Operating Costs







Lease Operating Expense ($/Boe) $5.75 – $6.00





Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) 6.25% – 7.00%





Cash G&A ($mm) $6 – $7









Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Earthstone's control. See "Forward-Looking Statements" section below. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($000s except where noted) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenues $ 110,384



$ 41,047



$ 275,627



$ 107,848

















Lease operating expense 12,983



7,044



35,579



21,971

















General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 4,770



3,393



14,579



11,950

Stock-based compensation (non-cash) 2,880



2,403



10,621



7,665

General and administrative expense $ 7,650



$ 5,796



$ 25,200



$ 19,615

















Net income (loss) $ 18,838



$ (11,858)



$ (7,549)



$ (11,053)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,420



(6,413)



(3,263)



(5,977)

Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. 10,418



(5,445)



(4,286)



(5,076)

Net income (loss) per common share(1)













Basic 0.21



(0.18)



(0.09)



(0.17)

Diluted 0.20



(0.18)



(0.09)



(0.17)

Adjusted EBITDAX(2) $ 65,042



$ 36,399



$ 162,553



$ 114,448

















Production(3):













Oil (MBbls) 1,055



839



3,195



2,520

Gas (MMcf) 4,119



2,010



9,490



5,031

NGL (MBbls) 636



386



1,497



870

Total (MBoe)(4) 2,377



1,560



6,273



4,229

Average Daily Production (Boepd) 25,836



16,959



22,978



15,433

Average Prices:













Oil ($/Bbl) 70.20



39.50



64.42



36.92

Gas ($/Mcf) 3.49



1.31



2.84



0.96

NGL ($/Bbl) 34.56



13.60



28.69



11.46

Total ($/Boe) 46.44



26.31



43.94



25.50

Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:













Oil ($/Bbl) 52.94



49.34



51.01



55.14

Gas ($/Mcf) 2.85



1.45



2.49



1.31

NGL ($/Bbl) 34.56



13.60



28.69



11.46

Total ($/Boe) 37.68



31.78



36.58



36.77

Operating Margin per Boe













Average realized price $ 46.44



$ 26.31



$ 43.94



$ 25.50

Lease operating expense 5.46



4.51



5.67



5.20

Production and ad valorem taxes 3.04



1.73



2.78



1.70

Operating margin per Boe(2) 37.94



20.07



35.49



18.60

Realized hedge settlements (8.76)



5.47



(7.36)



11.27

Operating margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)(2) $ 29.18



$ 25.54



$ 28.13



$ 29.87

All-in cash costs(2) $ 11.79



$ 9.18



$ 12.00



$ 10.72





















(1) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. (3) Represents reported sales volumes. (4) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

Liquidity and Capital Expenditure Update

As of September 30, 2021, we had $0.4 million in cash and $278.3 million of long-term debt outstanding under our senior secured revolving credit facility (our "Credit Facility") with a borrowing base of $650 million. With the $371.7 million of undrawn borrowing base capacity and $0.4 million in cash, we had total liquidity of approximately $372.2 million. Through September 30, 2021, we had incurred $76.8 million of our estimated $130-$140 million in capital expenditures for 2021, which included $44.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We expect to fund our remaining 2021 capital expenditures with cash flow from operations while any excess cash flow will be used to pay down debt.

Commodity Hedging

Hedging Activities

The following table sets forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of September 30, 2021. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

As of September 30, 2021:





Price Swaps Period

Commodity

Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q4 2021

Crude Oil

941,475



$ 50.63

Q1 - Q4 2022

Crude Oil

2,462,250



$ 56.31

Q4 2021

Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)

757,475



$ 0.80

Q4 2021

Crude Oil Roll Swap (2)

228,475



$ (0.27)

Q1 - Q4 2022

Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)

2,007,500



$ 0.68

Q4 2021

Natural Gas

2,576,000



$ 2.87

Q1 - Q4 2022

Natural Gas

4,295,000



$ 2.92

Q4 2021

Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)

2,698,000



$ (0.29)

Q1 - Q4 2022

Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)

9,100,000



$ (0.26)





(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX. (2) The swap is between WTI Roll and the WTI NYMEX. (3) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.





Costless Collars Period

Commodity

Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu)

Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)

Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q1 - Q4 2022

Crude Oil Costless Collar

365,000



$ 68.75



$ 55.00

Q4 2021

Natural Gas Costless Collar

122,000



$ 4.10



$ 3.50

Q1 - Q4 2022

Natural Gas Costless Collar

2,905,000



$ 4.00



$ 3.06



Hedging Update

The following table sets forth our outstanding derivative contracts at November 1, 2021. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.





Price Swaps Period

Commodity

Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu /Gals)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu / $/Gal) Q4 2021

Crude Oil

941,475



$ 50.63

Q1 - Q4 2022

Crude Oil

2,462,250



$ 56.31

Q4 2021

Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)

757,475



$ 0.80

Q1 - Q4 2022

Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)

3,832,500



$ 0.51

Q4 2021

Crude Oil Roll Swap (2)

228,475



$ (0.27)

Q4 2021

Natural Gas

2,576,000



$ 2.87

Q1 - Q4 2022

Natural Gas

5,900,000



$ 3.20

Q1 - Q4 2023

Natural Gas

1,375,000



$ 3.27

Q4 2021

Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)

2,698,000



$ (0.29)

Q1 - Q4 2022

Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)

9,100,000



$ (0.26)

Q1 - Q4 2022

Propane

5,475,000



$ 1.15





(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX. (2) The swap is between WTI Roll and the WTI NYMEX. (3) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.





Costless Collars Period

Commodity

Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu)

Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)

Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q1 - Q4 2022

Crude Oil Costless Collar

730,000



$ 73.73



$ 60.00

Q4 2021

Natural Gas Costless Collar

122,000



$ 4.10



$ 3.50

Q1 - Q4 2022

Natural Gas Costless Collar

4,037,500



$ 5.10



$ 3.43

Q1 - Q4 2023

Natural Gas Costless Collar

450,000



$ 6.18



$ 3.50



EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

ASSETS

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Current assets:







Cash

$ 441



$ 1,494

Accounts receivable:







Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues

45,076



16,255

Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $19 at September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

3,058



7,966

Derivative asset

17



7,509

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,565



1,509

Total current assets

50,157



34,733











Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method:







Proved properties

1,487,362



1,017,496

Unproved properties

235,232



233,767

Land

5,382



5,382

Total oil and gas properties

1,727,976



1,256,645











Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(367,000)



(291,213)

Net oil and gas properties

1,360,976



965,432











Other noncurrent assets:







Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $4,323 and $3,675

at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,730



931

Derivative asset

453



396

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,963



2,450

Other noncurrent assets

9,694



1,315

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,424,973



$ 1,005,257

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 33,602



$ 6,232

Revenues and royalties payable

30,139



27,492

Accrued expenses

20,620



16,504

Asset retirement obligation

543



447

Derivative liability

67,575



1,135

Advances

1,325



2,277

Operating lease liabilities

732



773

Finance lease liabilities

—



69

Other current liabilities

634



565

Total current liabilities

155,170



55,494











Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt

278,253



115,000

Deferred tax liability

13,764



14,497

Asset retirement obligation

14,965



2,580

Derivative liability

7,730



173

Operating lease liabilities

1,394



1,840

Finance lease liabilities

—



5

Other noncurrent liabilities

3,803



132

Total noncurrent liabilities

319,909



134,227











Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

—



—

Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 50,692,057 and

30,343,421 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

51



30

Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 34,353,995 and

35,009,371 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

34



35

Additional paid-in capital

690,739



540,074

Accumulated deficit

(199,544)



(195,258)

Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity

491,280



344,881

Noncontrolling interest

458,614



470,655

Total equity

949,894



815,536











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 1,424,973



$ 1,005,257













EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUES







Oil

$ 74,051



$ 33,158



$ 205,788



$ 93,017

Natural gas

14,368



2,642



26,910



4,855

Natural gas liquids

21,965



5,247



42,929



9,976

Total revenues

110,384



41,047



275,627



107,848



















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Lease operating expense

12,983



7,044



35,579



21,971

Production and ad valorem taxes

7,225



2,696



17,428



7,198

Rig termination expense

—



—



—



426

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

27,059



28,538



77,493



76,096

Impairment expense

—



2,115



—



62,548

General and administrative expense

7,650



5,796



25,200



19,615

Transaction costs

293



(705)



2,906



(324)

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

323



47



916



137

Exploration expense

296



—



326



298

Total operating costs and expenses

55,829



45,531



159,848



187,965



















Gain on sale of oil and gas properties

392



—



740



198



















Income (loss) from operations

54,947



(4,484)



116,519



(79,919)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest expense, net

(3,050)



(1,186)



(7,668)



(4,207)

(Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net

(33,128)



(6,040)



(117,566)



73,065

Other income, net

520



(18)



823



120

Total other income (expense)

(35,658)



(7,244)



(124,411)



68,978



















Income (loss) before income taxes

19,289



(11,728)



(7,892)



(10,941)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(451)



(130)



343



(112)

Net income (loss)

18,838



(11,858)



(7,549)



(11,053)



















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

8,420



(6,413)



(3,263)



(5,977)



















Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.

$ 10,418



$ (5,445)



$ (4,286)



$ (5,076)



















Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.:















Basic

$ 0.21



$ (0.18)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.17)

Diluted

$ 0.20



$ (0.18)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.17)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

49,243,185



30,073,635



45,406,952



29,810,705

Diluted

52,662,942



30,073,635



45,406,952



29,810,705





















EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ 18,838



$ (11,858)



$ (7,549)



$ (11,053)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

27,059



28,538



77,493



76,096

Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties

—



2,115



—



44,928

Impairment of goodwill

—



—



—



17,620

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

323



47



916



137

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(50)



—



(103)



—

(Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties

(392)



—



(740)



(198)

(Gain) on sale of office and other equipment

—



—



(114)



—

Total loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net

33,128



6,040



117,566



(73,065)

Operating portion of net cash (paid) received in settlement of derivative

contracts

(20,884)



8,503



(46,311)



47,599

Stock-based compensation

2,880



2,403



10,621



7,665

Deferred income taxes

451



130



(343)



112

Amortization of deferred financing costs

242



80



581



241

Changes in assets and liabilities:















(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(8,057)



(2,958)



(12,238)



12,102

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,014



483



900



(264)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,262)



5,386



6,090



1,976

Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable

761



8,723



2,556



(7,768)

Increase (decrease) in advances

815



—



(2,015)



(11,412)

Net cash provided by operating activities

53,866



47,632



147,310



104,716

Cash flows from investing activities:















Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired

(52,628)



—



(240,431)



—

Additions to oil and gas properties

(36,836)



(5,376)



(65,074)



(72,869)

Additions to office and other equipment

(516)



(3)



(886)



(111)

Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties

775



—



975



409

Net cash used in investing activities

(89,205)



(5,379)



(305,416)



(72,571)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from borrowings

143,656



24,017



503,734



93,923

Repayments of borrowings

(106,764)



(62,605)



(340,482)



(133,923)

Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock

(599)



(149)



(3,420)



(531)

Cash paid for finance leases

—



(15)



(70)



(125)

Deferred financing costs

(991)



—



(2,709)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

35,302



(38,752)



157,053



(40,656)

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(37)



3,501



(1,053)



(8,511)

Cash at beginning of period

478



1,810



1,494



13,822

Cash at end of period

$ 441



$ 5,311



$ 441



$ 5,311

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid (received) for:















Interest

$ 2,854



$ 954



$ 7,126



$ 3,613

Income taxes

$ (110)



$ —



$ 687



$ —

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Class A Common Stock issued in IRM Acquisition

$ —



$ —



$ 76,572



$ —

Class A Common Stock issued in Tracker/Sequel Acquisitions

$ 61,814



$ —



$ 61,814



$ —

Accrued capital expenditures

$ 7,555



$ (4,007)



$ 18,971



$ 2,213

Asset retirement obligations

$ 81



$ 1



$ 242



$ 44



Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Alternative October 1, 2021 Estimated Proved Reserves

The information presented below includes the combination of the stand-alone estimated reserve quantities and PV-10 for Earthstone and the Foreland Acquisition as of October 1, 2021 estimated by management and prepared utilizing NYMEX strip benchmark prices and basis differentials as of October 1, 2021.





ESTE

Foreland

Acquisition

Combined Reserve Category

Proved

Developed

Proved

Undeveloped

Total

Proved

Developed

Proved

Developed

Proved

Undeveloped

Total Oil (MBbls)

34,716



32,424



67,140



1,410



36,126



32,424



68,550

Gas (MMcf)

140,514



89,248



229,762



45,959



186,473



89,248



275,721

NGL (MBbls)

25,161



16,184



41,345



4,183



29,344



16,184



45,528

Total (MBoe)

83,296



63,482



146,778



13,253



96,549



63,482



160,031

PV-10 ($ in thousands)

$ 1,182,863



$ 736,087



$ 1,918,950



$ 115,994



$ 1,298,857



$ 736,087



$ 2,034,944



























































































Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, All-In Cash Costs, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Working Capital Deficit and Operating Margin per Boe, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of their wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

I. Adjusted Diluted Shares

We define "Adjusted Diluted Shares" as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock - Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Our Adjusted Diluted Shares measure provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Class A Common Stock - Diluted 52,662,942

30,073,635

45,406,952

29,810,705 Class B Common Stock 34,369,735

35,012,585

34,426,767

35,100,658 Adjusted Diluted Shares 87,032,677

65,086,220

79,833,719

64,911,363



















II. Adjusted EBITDAX

The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

We define "Adjusted EBITDAX" as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; impairment expense; depreciation, depletion and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties, net; rig termination expense; exploration expense; unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash); and income tax expense (benefit).

Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

($000s, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 18,838



$ (11,858)



$ (7,549)



$ (11,053)

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 323



47



916



137

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,059



28,538



77,493



76,096

Impairment expense —



2,115



—



62,548

Interest expense, net 3,050



1,186



7,668



4,207

Transaction costs 293



(705)



2,906



(324)

(Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties (392)



—



(740)



(198)

Rig termination expense —



—



—



426

Exploration expense 296



—



326



298

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 12,244



14,543



71,255



(25,466)

Stock based compensation (non-cash)(1) 2,880



2,403



10,621



7,665

Income tax expense (benefit) 451



130



(343)



112

Adjusted EBITDAX $ 65,042



$ 36,399



$ 162,553



$ 114,448

Total production (MBoe)(2)(3) 2,377



1,560



6,273



4,229

Adjusted EBITDAX per Boe $ 27.36



$ 23.33



$ 25.91



$ 27.07





















(1) Included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Represents reported sales volumes. (3) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

III. Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; impairment expense; (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties; write-off of deferred financing costs; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.

Our Adjusted Net Income measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

($000s, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 18,838



$ (11,858)



$ (7,549)



$ (11,053)

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 12,244



14,543



71,255



(25,466)

Impairment expense —



2,115



—



62,548

(Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties (392)



—



(740)



(198)

Transaction costs 293



(705)



2,906



(324)

Income tax effect of the above (322)



(423)



(1,489)



(1,312)

Adjusted Net Income $ 30,661



$ 3,672



$ 64,383



$ 24,195

Adjusted Diluted Shares 87,032,677



65,086,220



79,833,719



64,911,363

Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share $ 0.35



$ 0.06



$ 0.81



$ 0.37



















IV. All-In Cash Costs

We define "All-In Cash Costs" as lease operating expenses plus production and ad valorem taxes, interest expense, net, and general and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation).

Our All-In Cash Costs measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our total cost of production. We use All-In Cash Costs as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. All-In Cash Costs should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. All-In Cash Costs, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

All-In Cash Costs for the periods indicated:

($000s, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Lease operating expense $ 12,983



$ 7,044



$ 35,579



$ 21,971

Production and ad valorem taxes 7,225



2,696



17,428



7,198

Interest expense, net 3,050



1,186



7,668



4,207

General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 4,770



3,393



14,579



11,950

All-In Cash Costs $ 28,028



$ 14,319



$ 75,254



$ 45,326

Total production (MBoe)(1)(2) 2,377



1,560



6,273



4,229

All-In Cash Costs per Boe $ 11.79



$ 9.18



$ 12.00



$ 10.72





















(1) Represents reported sales volumes. (2) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

V. Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities. We define Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities, less (1) Settlement of asset retirement obligations, (Gain) on sale of office and other equipment, Amortization of deferred financing costs and Change in assets and liabilities from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, plus (2) Rig termination expense, Transaction costs and Exploration expense from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, less (3) Capital expenditures (accrual basis). Alternatively, Free Cash Flow could be defined as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less accrual-based capital expenditures.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($000s)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 53,866



$ 47,632



$ 147,310



$ 104,716

Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Cash Flows















Settlement of asset retirement obligations

50



—



103



—

Gain on sale of office and other equipment

—



—



114



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(242)



(80)



(581)



(241)

Change in assets and liabilities

7,729



(11,634)



4,707



5,366

Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Operations















Rig termination expense

—



—



—



426

Transaction costs

293



(705)



2,906



(324)

Exploration expense

296



—



326



298

Capital expenditures (accrual basis)

(44,169)



(1,378)



(76,790)



(46,442)

Free Cash Flow

$ 17,823



$ 33,835



$ 78,095



$ 63,799





















Alternate calculation of Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 65,042



$ 36,399



$ 162,553



$ 114,448

Interest expense, net (3,050)



(1,186)



(7,668)



(4,207)

Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (44,169)



(1,378)



(76,790)



(46,442)

Free Cash Flow $ 17,823



$ 33,835



$ 78,095



$ 63,799



















VI. Operating Margin per Boe and Operating Margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)

Operating Margin per Boe is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance on a per Boe basis. We define Operating Margin per Boe as average realized price per Boe minus lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes per Boe. Operating Margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements) is calculated as the sum of Operating Margin per Boe and Realized hedge settlements per Boe.

Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

VII. PV-10

The non-GAAP financial measure of PV-10, as defined and presented below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PV-10 is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows ("Standardized Measure"), which is the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10%. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net estimated proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our estimated reserves to other companies. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to present the fair value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves.

The following table provides a reconciliation of PV-10 of the Company's estimated proved reserves to the Standardized Measure as of October 1, 2021 and not including the assets acquired in the Foreland Acquisition (in thousands):

Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10) $ 1,918,950

Future income taxes, discounted at 10% (190,538)

Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 1,728,412



