OTC Markets Group Welcomes Goviex Uranium Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Goviex Uranium Inc (TSX-V: GXU; OTCQX: GVXXF), a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Goviex Uranium Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Goviex Uranium Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GVXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Daniel Major, CEO, commented "We are pleased to announce the upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market, a designation that aligns with GoviEx's commitment to meet higher financial standards for compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. Trading our stock on the OTCQX will expand the Company's visibility and accessibility to current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders."

About Goviex Uranium Inc

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

