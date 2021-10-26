Carnival Mardi Gras Gets Its Groove On And Raises Record Amount For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Close to $22,000 Raised During Groove For St. Jude on Inaugural Cruise

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABOARD CARNIVAL MARDI GRAS -- The celebrations on the inaugural cruise for Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras continued today while at sea, as the ship's Godmother Kimberly Jiménez, along with Miss Universe Andrea Meza and other Miss Universe titleholders, joined Cruise Director Mike Pack and Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy for the Groove for St. Jude, an onboard fundraiser for Carnival's longtime partner, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Thanks to the generous donations of guests on board they broke the ship's record and raised $21,600 for St. Jude.

From Left to Right: Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez; Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres; Miss USA Asya Branch; Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy; Miss Universe Andrea Meza.

"Along with welcoming our guests back on board, our restart allows us to get back to meeting our goal of raising $30 million by 2025 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We are proud to support such a worthy cause and even more proud of guests for opening their hearts and raising close to $22,000 for St. Jude in one day."

Mardi Gras was christened during a "Universe of Fun" celebration on Oct. 23 in Port Canaveral, Fla. and has been sailing a celebratory inaugural cruise throughout the Caribbean this week.

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. The ship is sailing year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as a third as-yet-unnamed XL-class ship in 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line