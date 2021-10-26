Kearny Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Compliance Program Management Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Kearny Bank, a $7.4B bank, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its compliance management programs.

John Dunne, EVP Chief Risk Officer of Kearny Bank, said, "We selected Predict360's Compliance Management applications to manage our compliance and risk activities and reporting via a single, unified system. Predict360's out-of-the-box applications designed specifically for banks our size along with their banking content was a significant influence in our selection of 360factors."

"360factors is elated to work with Kearny Bank. Predict360 is a great fit for pioneering banks that require risk and compliance technology solutions that can be adopted quickly and managed efficiently," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Predict360 enables banks and other financial organizations to better evaluate and manage the complex work of risk and compliance more effectively than traditional approaches."



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Kearny Bank

Seamlessly melding the finest traditions of community banking with state-of-the-industry capabilities, Kearny Bank provides a range of progressive offerings to its personal and business banking clients. Established in 1884, and operating now from administrative headquarters in Fairfield, NJ, Kearny Bank is steadily expanding its footprint throughout New Jersey, as well as New York City's Brooklyn and Staten Island boroughs. Additional details are available online at kearnybank.com; an overview video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3fIa7GD.

